CENTR Publishes the CENTRstats Global TLD Report Edition 2 2022

By CircleID Reporter

The latest CENTRstats Global TLD Report has been released, covering the global status and registration trends in all top-level domains (legacy gTLDs, new gTLDs and ccTLDs), with a specific focus on the European ccTLD market. According to the report, the rate of domain name sales, deletions and registrar transfers seem to be gradually returning to pre-pandemic levels.

Below are additional highlights from the report:

  • New domain sales increased between Q4 2021 and Q1 2022 but have, however, slowed since and are now returning to pre-pandemic levels. This slowdown has been accompanied by a similar slowdown in deletions (incl. non-renewals), suggesting that for most ccTLDs, there are still more new domains being added than deleted.
  • The median growth was 2.0% in the year to July 2022 (down from the 6-month average). The median renewal ratio also fell below the 6-month average to 83.6%.
  • The highest growth ccTLDs in the 12 months to July 2022 were: .pt, .is, .dk, .ee and .ba.
  • The average rate of domain transfers between registrars has declined since it peaked in late 2020.
  • DNSSEC adoption rates are low but have, however, been steadily increasing over time. ccTLDs with the highest proportion of DNSSEC-enabled domains are .no, .cz, .nl, .se and .sk, each with over half their zones signed.
  • The advertised prices of European ccTLD registrations have been increasing over the 12 months, with a recently recorded median of 9.9 EUR (incl. tax)—up from 9.0 EUR 12 months prior.
  • As estimated, 44% of European ccTLD domains have a developed website—down slightly from 12 months prior. The rest are made up of parked domains (27%) and domains with DNS or other technical errors (29%).
Source: Dashboard by CENTR 2022

You can find the online version of the report with interactive dashboards here.

CircleID’s internal staff reporting on news tips and developing stories. Do you have information the professional Internet community should be aware of? Contact us.

Visit Page

