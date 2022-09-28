Home / News

Annual Datacenter Forum in Copenhagen Changes Conference Programme Following Nord Stream Explosions

  September 28, 2022
In light of Tuesday’s Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipeline explosions, Datacenter Forum is updating its programme. Ask Tonsgaard Hjordt Brüel (Strategic Consultant, Rambøll), who has been tasked by the Nordic Council of Ministers to analyse the supply, security, and pricing of Nordic energy sources will share his preliminary findings at Datacenter Forum Copenhagen this week.

The explosions of the Nord Stream Pipelines adds further pressure on a pertinent challenge facing the data center industry: what impact does the sector have on energy consumption? It is difficult, if not impossible, to answer this question since the relevant data is unreliable. But Olivier Corradi (Founder & CEO, Electricity Maps), might have a solution. And with investment in the Nordic data center sector set to swell from the projected EUR 2-4.3 billion by 2025 to an expected EUR 10.69 billion by 2027, the answer to this question is paramount.

Set to host its seventh-annual gathering in Denmark on Thursday, 29 September, at the Radisson Blu Scandinavia Hotel, Datacenter Forum Copenhagen will host speakers from Danish companies and organisations such as Danfoss, Dansk-IT, and Ørsted, as well as from international IT Infrastructure giants such as Bulk Infrastructure, Huawei, and Microsoft. In addition to addressing the sustainability of the sector, they will offer insights on critical issues like developing hybrid IT solutions, attracting talent and addressing the skills shortage in the data center industry, and how new, innovative technologies like heat waste recovery and reuse are becoming intrinsic to data center design and beneficial to the local communities, the environment, and bottom lines.

Register to attend Datacenter Forum Copenhagen 2022 free of charge at:
https://www.datacenter-forum.com/events/copenhagen/2022

