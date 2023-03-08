Radix Reports Creators Ranging from Solo Entrepreneurs to Major Celebrities Adopting .Store for eCommerce

Radix, the operator of top-level domains .Store, .Online, .Tech, .Website, .Space, .Press, .Site, .Host, .Fun and .Uno, has earned a reputation as one of the most innovative and effective marketers in the domain industry. Today the company shared results from a 3-month creators.store campaign they launched in November that provided further proof of that. The effort attracted over 7.5 million views across all social platforms in just 90 days. You can see a video that was part of the campaign below:

Dot Store Domains recent ad

.Store was already riding a wave of momentum before the latest campaign began with celebrities including Maroon 5, Mariah Carey, Rhianna, Dude Perfect, Zach King, Mark Rober among those who had already decided to set up shop on their .Store domain. However, the campaign has helped push total .Store registrations past the 925,000 mark, making it one of the six most popular new gTLDs on the Internet (Radix has three of those six with .online and .site also in that elite group).

The Radix release noted “the combined reach of creators currently using .Store Domains stands at over 1.6 billion, capturing the attention of their fans and other creators alike.” The creator behind one of those websites, AirforceProud95 (a flight sim YouTuber from Florida with over 1.37 million subscribers), added: “I needed a short and memorable name for my merch store, so I went with a .Store domain because it provided a clean, simple, and easy-to-remember access point for my viewers.” He launched his merchandise store on airforceproud95.store via Creator Spring.

Arjun Pande, Brand Manager, .Store Domains, said “We are thrilled to see that .Store Domains are the preferred choice for the world’s top creators. We are excited about .Store Domains being naturally included to play a crucial role in the growth of a $104 billion strong creator economy. With over 200 million creators within that economy, merchandising is a critical aspect of the ecosystem and .Store is seeing high adoption owing to its strong product-market fit.”

“With a .Store domain, creators are able to own a brandable merch store address that is easy to remember and recall for their followers. It’s an intuitive and obvious choice, too, since their fans are likely to search for ‘rihanna store’ or ‘maroon 5 store’ when looking them up online. With so much more potential, we are keen to explore collaborations with key registrar partners within the domain industry.”