Home / News

ICANN Initiates First Cycle of Its Grant Program

By CircleID Reporter

The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) has unveiled the first cycle of its Grant Program, earmarking up to $10 million for projects aimed at enhancing Internet resilience and global interoperability. This initiative comes in response to the digital divide, with over 3 billion people globally lacking Internet access, potentially missing out on the economic and social benefits of digital platform models predicted to dominate the next decade.

According to ICANN, the Grant Program is set to support innovative solutions to further its mission, emphasizing innovation, open standards, and the development of the Internet’s unique identifier systems. Projects that promote diversity, participation, and inclusion across various communities and regions are particularly encouraged.

Sally Costerton, Interim President and CEO of ICANN, highlighted the critical role of the Internet in daily life and the necessity of bridging the digital gap, especially in less developed regions. The application period for this funding opportunity is open until May 24, 2024, with the selection of beneficiaries expected to be announced in January 2025.

By CircleID Reporter

CircleID’s internal staff reporting on news tips and developing stories. Do you have information the professional Internet community should be aware of? Contact us.

Visit Page

Filed Under

Comments

Comment Title:

  Notify me of follow-up comments

We encourage you to post comments and engage in discussions that advance this post through relevant opinion, anecdotes, links and data. If you see a comment that you believe is irrelevant or inappropriate, you can report it using the link at the end of each comment. Views expressed in the comments do not represent those of CircleID. For more information on our comment policy, see Codes of Conduct.

CircleID Newsletter The Weekly Wrap

More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

VINTON CERF
Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Related

Topics

New TLDs

Sponsored byRadix

IPv4 Markets

Sponsored byIPv4.Global

DNS

Sponsored byDNIB.com

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

Brand Protection

Sponsored byCSC

Threat Intelligence

Sponsored byWhoisXML API

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

View All Topics