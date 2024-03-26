ICANN Initiates First Cycle of Its Grant Program

The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) has unveiled the first cycle of its Grant Program, earmarking up to $10 million for projects aimed at enhancing Internet resilience and global interoperability. This initiative comes in response to the digital divide, with over 3 billion people globally lacking Internet access, potentially missing out on the economic and social benefits of digital platform models predicted to dominate the next decade.

According to ICANN, the Grant Program is set to support innovative solutions to further its mission, emphasizing innovation, open standards, and the development of the Internet’s unique identifier systems. Projects that promote diversity, participation, and inclusion across various communities and regions are particularly encouraged.

Sally Costerton, Interim President and CEO of ICANN, highlighted the critical role of the Internet in daily life and the necessity of bridging the digital gap, especially in less developed regions. The application period for this funding opportunity is open until May 24, 2024, with the selection of beneficiaries expected to be announced in January 2025.