IPv4 Address Prices Continue Their Descent, But Demand Remains Resilient

Report includes a mix of online and private sales. Does not include addresses from LACNIC. Some blocks may be part of a bundle with a negotiated price. Prices are reported as of date of agreement, not transfer.

The latest data from IPv4.Global, covering transactions through October 2025, paints a familiar picture: average IPv4 address prices are still falling, but the fundamentals of the market remain intact.

Across the board, address block prices have declined steadily since early 2025. Larger blocks (/16 and /17–/19) have experienced the sharpest drops. October saw the average price of a /16 dip below $15 per address—roughly half of its value at the start of the year. While some of this can be attributed to volume-discounted bulk sales, the trend is consistent across all sizes. Smaller blocks such as /22–/24 have held up better, their slower rate of decline reflecting tighter supply and steadier buyer demand.

What accounts for the continued erosion in price? Primarily, a glut in supply. An increase in listings—particularly of large institutional blocks—has exerted downward pressure. Still, this should not be mistaken for a collapse in market confidence. On the contrary, demand has proven resilient, as noted in earlier reports from August and September. Buyers, particularly cloud providers and network operators, remain active and opportunistic.

The market’s current state reflects its transition into a more mature phase. As allocations from legacy holders reach the marketplace, pricing becomes increasingly dependent on volume, timing, and block size. The overall effect is a more liquid and competitive environment.

Looking ahead, prices may continue to slide modestly, especially for larger blocks. However, strong underlying demand suggests the floor may not be far off. For buyers seeking to secure address space at lower rates, the coming months may offer a window of opportunity. For sellers, pricing strategy and timing will remain critical in a market that increasingly rewards precision over speculation.

