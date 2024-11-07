OpenAI Buys Chat.com, Redirected to ChatGPT

OpenAI acquires Chat.com, redirecting it to ChatGPT.

OpenAI has acquired Chat.com, a domain name previously purchased for $15.5 million by HubSpot’s co-founder Dharmesh Shah. Initially registered in 1996, the domain saw significant investment due to its prime fit with the rapidly growing AI chatbot sector, especially as tools like ChatGPT gain mainstream attention.

Although the transaction cost remains undisclosed, OpenAI’s Sam Altman confirmed the acquisition, redirecting Chat.com to its widely used AI service, ChatGPT. The acquisition reflects the broader trend of AI firms capitalizing on brand assets to solidify their position in a highly competitive and rapidly expanding industry.

Shah, who disclosed his longstanding professional relationship with OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman, hinted that the sale may have been made partly in OpenAI shares rather than a full cash transaction, though details remain private. This acquisition mirrors OpenAI’s prior purchase of AI.com, emphasizing its trend of acquiring high-value domains to enhance user reach and brand equity. Altman’s cryptic announcement of the deal via X (formerly Twitter) with a simple “Chat.com” highlighted the minimalistic approach that tech titans often adopt when communicating major moves.

This purchase aligns with OpenAI’s broader strategy of leveraging branding assets to secure its position in a competitive AI landscape, following a $6.6 billion funding round in October that valued the company at $157 billion.