Traditional Big ISPs Stagnate

In the first quarter of this year, the big cable companies added 482,000 customers, while telcos added over 50,000 customers. In what is a surprise to the industry, that growth has disappeared, and all of the big ISPs collectively lost almost 150,000 customers. That’s a loss of 60,000 customers for the cable companies and 88,000 for the big telcos.

The following statistics have been compiled by the Leichtman Research Group, which tracks the broadband performance of the largest ISPs in the country.

The other big news is that the Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) products of T-Mobile and Verizon added 816,000 customers in the second quarter to bring the sector to net growth of 668,000 customers. This is huge news—FWA is booming while the big ISPs are standing still. The FWA product is home broadband delivered using cellular frequencies. T-Mobile and Verizon are aggressively marketing the product, which is touted to have download speeds over 100 Mbps. The market is going to get even hotter when AT&T and Dish networks enter the market in a big way.

The numbers for the second quarter of 2022:

2Q 2022 2Q Change % Change Comcast 32,163,000 0 0.0% Charter 30,253,000 (21,000) -0.1% AT&T 15,509,000 (24,000) -0.2% Verizon 7,412,000 12,000 0.2% Cox 5,560,000 0 0.0% Lumen 4,377,000 (93,000) -2.1% Altice 4,333,600 (39,600) -0.9% Frontier 2,827,000 8,000 0.3% T-Mobile FWA 1,544,000 560,000 56.9% Mediacom 1,468,000 0 0.0% Windstream 1,178,500 2,500 0.2% Cable ONE 1,059,000 2,000 0.2% Breezeline 717,919 (1,689) -0.2% Verizon FWA 700,000 256,000 57.7% TDS 500,800 5,600 1.1% Consolidated 381,213 1,063 -0.2% Total 109,984,032 667,874 0.3% Total Cable 75,554,519 (60,289) -0.1% Total Telco 32,185,513 (87,837) -0.3% FWA 2,244,000 816,000 57.1%

There is a lot to unpack in these numbers: