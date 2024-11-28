Home / News

FCC Clears SpaceX, T-Mobile Deal to Expand Coverage to Dead Zones

By CircleID Reporter
  • November 28, 2024, 11:20 am PST
  • Views: 613
  • Add Comment
BLACK FRIDAY DISCOUNT - CircleID x NordVPN
Get NordVPN  [74% +3 extra months, from $2.99/month]

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has granted T-Mobile and SpaceX approval to extend mobile coverage to remote areas using satellite technology. This marks the first authorization of its kind, allowing collaboration between a wireless carrier and a satellite operator to utilize spectrum bands traditionally reserved for terrestrial services. The initiative seeks to eliminate mobile “dead zones,” particularly in areas unreachable by cell towers due to geographical and regulatory constraints.

Satellite integration: The collaboration, announced in 2022, leverages SpaceX’s Starlink satellites equipped with direct-to-cell technology to integrate seamlessly with T-Mobile’s network. Earlier this year, the first batch of these satellites was launched into low-Earth orbit using SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket. FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel lauded the move as a step toward a unified network future, enabling broader coverage and enhancing competition in the space-based connectivity market.

In March, the FCC established a regulatory framework to support supplemental space coverage while safeguarding the quality of existing 4G and 5G services. The United States currently has over 500,000 square miles lacking mobile coverage, highlighting the urgency of such innovations. Though this partnership is a first, other companies are seeking similar approvals, underscoring the growing demand for hybrid satellite-terrestrial solutions.

Beyond addressing routine connectivity challenges, the FCC recently enabled Starlink’s technology to assist in disaster-stricken areas, such as those affected by Hurricane Helene, demonstrating the versatility and potential impact of this emerging telecommunications paradigm.

By CircleID Reporter

CircleID’s internal staff reporting on news tips and developing stories. Do you have information the professional Internet community should be aware of? Contact us.

 Visit Page

Filed Under

Comments

Comment Title:

  Notify me of follow-up comments

We encourage you to post comments and engage in discussions that advance this post through relevant opinion, anecdotes, links and data. If you see a comment that you believe is irrelevant or inappropriate, you can report it using the link at the end of each comment. Views expressed in the comments do not represent those of CircleID. For more information on our comment policy, see Codes of Conduct.

CircleID Newsletter The Weekly Wrap

More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

Related

Topics

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

Brand Protection

Sponsored byCSC

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

Threat Intelligence

Sponsored byWhoisXML API

DNS

Sponsored byDNIB.com

New TLDs

Sponsored byRadix

IPv4 Markets

Sponsored byIPv4.Global

View All Topics