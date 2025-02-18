Meta’s Undersea Ambitions: A Cable to Power the AI Future

Illustration: Meta

Meta has unveiled plans for an ambitious undersea cable project that, at 50,000 kilometers (31,000 miles), would be the longest in the world—surpassing the Earth’s circumference. Dubbed Project Waterworth, the infrastructure aims to link the United States with India, Brazil, South Africa, and other regions, bolstering global connectivity and supporting artificial intelligence (AI) development.

The expansion: The company, which owns Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, sees the high-capacity, 24-fiber-pair system as a critical investment in both digital inclusion and AI advancement. More than 95% of the world’s internet traffic already flows through subsea cables, highlighting their importance for economic and technological progress. Meta did not disclose the full cost, but previous estimates suggest the company could spend over $10 billion on the initiative.

Vulnerability and Security: Subsea cables are vital to global trade and communication, carrying trillions of dollars in financial transactions daily. However, their vulnerability is a growing concern. Recent incidents, including severed cables in the Baltic and East China Seas, have fueled suspicions of state-sponsored sabotage. NATO and other security organizations have ramped up surveillance in response.

Meta’s security measures: Meta insists it will mitigate such risks by burying cables deeper and reinforcing them in high-risk areas. The company frames Project Waterworth as an effort to democratize access to AI and digital services, though some observers see it as a strategic play for greater control over global data infrastructure. Regardless, as AI reshapes industries, the race to secure faster, more resilient connectivity is only beginning.