Grenada Steps Up Into New Role in Global Internet Governance

Grenada has taken an important step toward strengthening its digital resilience and deepening its role in global Internet governance, with the signing of the Convention on the Packet Clearing House Organization, a treaty establishing PCH as an intergovernmental body dedicated to global Internet stability and security.

For the small-island state, it is a meaningful progression. By signing the Convention, Grenada advances its accession to an international framework that many countries now recognize as central to national resilience. The treaty is especially relevant for small, climate-vulnerable nations that rely on robust, secure, and redundant networks for economic continuity, disaster response, and national security.

The signature represents Grenada’s initial act of accession. The Convention now proceeds to the Government for review and formal ratification—the constitutional step required for Grenada to become a full Party to the treaty and for its provisions to enter into force.

The Convention gives member states access to global coordination, operational support, and capacity-building for essential Internet infrastructure, including Internet Exchange Points, DNS root services, and cybersecurity readiness. It also formalizes PCH’s mandate to strengthen “the stability, security, and resilience of critical digital communication services and facilities throughout the world.”

If ratified, Grenada would become the first Caribbean country to join the treaty framework, positioning the Spice Isle as an early regional voice in an emerging layer of global Internet governance.

PCH’s Secretariat is self-funding, operates on a not-for-profit basis, and is bound by principles of neutrality, non-discrimination, and fair competition.

The treaty was signed on December 2 by Bill Woodcock, Secretary-General of Packet Clearing House, and Vincent Roberts, Chairman of the National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (NTRC), during a ceremony held at the Connected Caribbean Summit, which took place last week at Radisson Grenada Beach Resort, Grande Anse.

“PCH is pleased to formalise our longstanding commitment to work alongside Grenada’s leadership in building a secure, resilient Internet for its citizens,” Woodcock said.

Roberts described PCH as a “reliable partner,” citing its long history of supporting continuous upgrades to Grenada’s critical Internet infrastructure.

For nearly two decades, PCH has contributed to Grenada’s Internet development: stabilising the .GD domain and rebuilding networks after Hurricane Ivan, upgrading the Grenada Internet Exchange Point and deploying multiple root nameservers.

Although Grenada has long benefited from PCH’s technical support—and would continue to do so regardless—the treaty introduces something new: voice. Accession would give Grenada a vote in how PCH’s resources are allocated, which projects are prioritized, and which technologies the organization develops.

The next step—ratification of the treaty—would give Grenada a seat, a say, and a stake in the systems that keep the global Internet running.

For a small state on the global stage, that’s not just continuity. It’s leverage.