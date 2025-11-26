Home / News

US Senators Move to Shield Undersea Internet Cables from Global Threats

By CircleID Reporter
  • November 26, 2025, 9:07 am PST
Subsea fiber-optic cables stretch across ocean floors, forming the hidden backbone of global communication networks.

U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen (Democrat, New Hampshire) and John Barrasso (Republican, Wyoming) have introduced the Strategic Subsea Cables Act of 2025, aiming to bolster national and international defences for the fibre-optic arteries that underpin global internet traffic.

The bill reflects growing concern over the vulnerability of undersea cables, which carry over 95% of the world’s internet data. Recent incidents in the Baltic Sea and Taiwan Strait have underscored the fragility of this infrastructure—not only to natural disasters but also to sabotage by state and non-state actors. The proposed legislation mandates greater U.S. diplomatic engagement through international bodies like the International Cable Protection Committee, requires the hiring of dedicated staff at the State Department, and urges closer cooperation with allies to secure cable networks.

Legislative measures: Notably, it empowers the President to impose sanctions on individuals involved in intentional damage to such cables and calls for an interagency strategy to enhance threat detection and streamline repair logistics. Information sharing with private cable operators is also to be improved, acknowledging that most of these cables are commercially owned.

Geopolitical concerns: China and Russia are cited by lawmakers as repeat offenders in suspected cable interference, prompting calls for a firmer U.S. stance. The legislation arrives amid wider policy discussions on how to protect critical infrastructure in an era of hybrid warfare.

Global cooperation: Still, experts argue that national efforts must be paired with a broader multilateral response. As The Economist notes, the U.S. could leverage existing frameworks such as the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea and coordinate through NATO to establish a multinational defence of undersea networks. Without such global cooperation, the wires that power the modern economy may remain dangerously exposed.

