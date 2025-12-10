The Critical Role of the RIR Governance Document for the Internet Numbering System

The second public consultation of the Governance Document for the Recognition, Operation, and Derecognition of Regional Internet Registries (RIR Governance Document) concluded on 7 November. This document is intended to replace Internet Coordination Policy 2 (ICP-2), the foundational document developed in 2001 for the recognition and evaluation of new Regional Internet Registries (RIRs). Since that time, both the Internet and the RIR system have evolved. The NRO Executive Council (NRO EC) tasked the NRO Number Council (NC) with updating ICP-2 to ensure it continues to reflect the nature of the Internet and ensure the stability of the RIR system.

RIRs play a key role in the infrastructure of the global Internet, by allocating and managing Internet number resources (IP addresses and Autonomous System Numbers [ASNs]) in their service regions.

Why this process matters

Revising the RIR Governance Document offers the global Internet community a unique opportunity to shape how RIRs are governed. The development of the RIR Governance Document is to identify gaps and areas for improvement with the aim of strengthening the governance and accountability of the RIR system.

Understanding the significance of the RIR Governance Document is crucial. Its updates are more than administrative refinements; they reflect the Internet community’s commitment to the stability, accountability, and transparency of the Internet number resource (INR) system. The document ensures that processes are in place for the recognition, operation, and derecognition of RIRs. In an extreme event if an RIR were to ever be derecognized, the Document ensures that both the integrity of the Internet’s infrastructure and the interests of INR holders are protected.

Expanding ongoing commitments

The draft RIR Governance Document aims to strengthen many of the ongoing commitments required of each RIR. This includes two independence requirements (financially independent and operationally independent), expanded transparency obligations, a new dispute resolution requirement, and periodic audits.

Changes in RIR status: A commitment to INR holders

The RIR Governance Document establishes clear mechanisms for addressing changes to an RIR’s status. Non-compliance is addressed through support and remediation before derecognition could be considered, reflecting the community’s commitment to network stability.

A key concern for businesses and network operators has been continuity of critical registry services such as INR delegation, database updates, and Whois services during any RIR service transition. The Document aims to not only preserve the reliability and integrity of the number system, but also provide assurance of service continuity. Furthermore, should an RIR be unable to adequately provide its RIR services, there will be clear guidelines for an emergency operator to be authorised to temporarily provide the affected RIR services.

A stronger governance model

Ongoing participation is crucial, not only to ensure the document reflects stakeholders’ shared interests, but also to protect the Internet’s stability, reliability, and security. The RIR Governance Document is planned to be completed in 2026. I encourage all interested parties to take part. Further information on how to participate will be provided by the NRO NC in due course; subscribe to the Orbit mailing list to stay updated.

What we need to consider

The APNIC Executive Council continues to closely engage with the process and consider the implications for the Internet number registry system, the APNIC community, and APNIC as an organization. Critical to this is considering what implementation may look like as this global document is implemented within each unique regional community. For example:

How would governance and membership rights, such as voting, be treated under different Emergency Operator or successor RIR scenarios?

How will the audit, continuity, and Emergency Operator requirements extend to National Internet Registries to ensure stability in the APNIC region?

These questions could equally apply to the global community. By engaging in the next steps of the process—whether you’re an IP resource holder, business, LIR, or an interested member of the broader Internet community—you will help safeguard critical infrastructure and strengthen a governance model that is transparent, accountable, and resilient.