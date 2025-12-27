A Paradigm Shift in Telecom Services: TSP Competing With OTTs in the Era of RCS

|
Over-the-Top (OTT) services have historically disrupted the global telecommunications ecosystem by delivering voice, messaging, multimedia, and content services over the Internet. Regulatory responses traditionally focused on protecting Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) from revenue erosion, asymmetric obligations, and network congestion attributed to OTT competition.
However, the competitive landscape is now undergoing a fundamental shift. TSPs are deploying Rich Communication Services (RCS) and integrated digital communication platforms that directly compete with established OTT services at the application layer. This reversal introduces a new form of market dominance risk: ensuring fair competition, network neutrality, open access, and innovation when network operators leverage control over infrastructure, quality of service (QoS), identity, and subscriber relationships to compete with independent application providers.
This article examines this paradigm shift, explores its global market and regulatory implications, and highlights potential policy interventions—particularly the renewed relevance of network neutrality, functional neutrality, and more precise, risk-aligned regulatory design approaches—to preserve innovation, consumer choice, and a level playing field in ICT services.
OTT services have long relied on TSP networks to deliver voice, messaging, video, and digital content. Historically, OTTs were perceived as disruptive entrants operating outside traditional telecom regulatory frameworks. Regulators focused on safeguarding operator revenues, ensuring network investment incentives, enforcing lawful access obligations, and addressing perceived regulatory asymmetry.
Today, this dynamic is changing. Licensed TSPs are increasingly moving up the value chain by deploying RCS and other advanced ICT platforms that replicate or extend traditional OTT functionalities, including:
By leveraging network ownership, subscriber identity, billing relationships, default service integration, and brand trust, TSPs gain structural advantages that independent OTTs cannot easily replicate. This raises critical questions for global digital markets:
The paradigm has shifted: OTTs—once market challengers—may now require regulatory safeguards to ensure they can compete fairly against vertically integrated operators.
Rich Communication Services (RCS) enable operators to:
Unlike OTT providers, operators can influence reachability, default activation, identity verification, spam filtering, traffic prioritization, and QoS guarantees. Without appropriate safeguards, these capabilities risk undermining core network neutrality principles, which require that network traffic and services be treated without unjustified discrimination.
|Impact Area
|Explanation
|Regulatory Consideration
|Market Competition
|Operators may bundle RCS and privilege their own services
|Enforce fair access and interoperability
|Consumer Choice
|Users may default to pre-installed or operator-favored services
|Preserve freedom of choice
|Innovation Dynamics
|OTT innovation may decline if operator platforms dominate
|Apply functional neutrality
|QoS & Reliability
|Operator services may appear superior due to network control
|Prevent artificial QoS bias
|Lawful Access & Security
|Operators may impose stricter controls
|Balance privacy and proportionality
Network neutrality—originally conceived to prevent discriminatory traffic management—takes on renewed importance as operators move into application-layer competition.
Modern neutrality risks extend beyond packet prioritization and include:
In this environment, neutrality must evolve into a broader principle of functional and competitive neutrality, ensuring operators do not exploit control over networks, identity, or user experience to foreclose competition.
Historically, regulatory scrutiny centered on OTTs as disruptive, lightly regulated actors. With RCS and integrated operator platforms, attention is shifting toward operator conduct in adjacent digital markets.
Emerging regulatory responses include:
This evolution reflects convergence between telecom regulation, competition law, and digital platform governance.
|Previous Paradigm
|Current Paradigm
|OTTs disrupt TSP revenues
|TSPs compete directly with OTTs
|Regulation targets OTT obligations
|Regulation addresses operator market power
|Operators enjoy legacy safeguards
|Operators face neutrality and competition duties
|Consumers benefit from OTT innovation
|Competition must be actively preserved
A future-oriented ICT regulatory framework should be guided by the following principles:
The ICT services landscape has entered a new phase. Telecom operators are no longer merely connectivity providers; through RCS and integrated platforms, they are direct competitors to OTT services at the application layer.
This shift reverses long-standing regulatory assumptions and reinforces the importance of network neutrality, functional neutrality, and carefully calibrated regulatory intervention. Regulators must strike a careful balance: enabling operator innovation while preventing the misuse of network control that can distort markets, restrict consumer choice, or suppress independent innovation.
A principle-based, proportionate, and technically informed regulatory approach—aligned with global best practices and supported by selective, risk-based rulemaking—will be essential to sustain a competitive and innovative ICT ecosystem in the era of RCS and beyond.
