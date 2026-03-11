Building Trust in Digital Travel: Interoperability, Privacy, and the Future of Global Mobility

In the wake of growing international discussions on digital identity and travel innovation, the Sciences Po Tech Hub sat down with Gabriel Marquié, Head of Digital Identity at the International Air Transport Association (IATA), and Gaëtan Pradel, Director in Standards and Regulations at INCERT, to explore how digital travel credentials (DTCs) could redefine global mobility.

Following the recent publication with INCERT, “Digital Travel Credentials: Removing Turbulence in Air Travel Identification,” and in dialogue with the perspectives shared by Benoît Poletti and Constance de Leusse on Europe’s strategic digital sovereignty, published in L’Opinion, this interview explores the challenge of building a trusted, privacy-preserving, and interoperable future of air travel and global human mobility.

What design or policy principles should be embedded in digital identity tools to support trust between national authorities, airports, private companies, and end-users to safeguard privacy, inclusion and legitimate oversight?

Gabriel Marquié (GM): We should prioritize strategies that lead to privacy-by-design and privacy-by-default in the creation of the digital identity tools. It is crucial to focus on alignment with privacy regulations, or at least aim for better alignment parameters, such as the respect for the retention period and the consent withdrawal mechanism. Of course, the option to choose manual processes should also be available for users.

It is essential to recognize that oversight should not duplicate previously existing legislation and controls. The stakeholders already need to comply with data privacy regulations and additional technical artefacts. Therefore, new procedures should not be implemented beyond those currently in use. Adding new mechanisms would just increase the overall cost to society and hinder adoption and innovation. Only organizations—private, public or in between—with sufficient financial capability to endure these extra procedural hurdles would be able to provide a solution to individuals.

Gaëtan Pradel (GP): I agree with Gabriel that the main point is to embed privacy-by-design in digital identity tools, which could translate into data minimisation and selective disclosure. Another policy principle, or high-level requirement, is interoperability, achieved by using international standards, such as common formats and protocols. In terms of inclusion, digital identity tools should support multiple access channels, adopting a digital-first approach but avoiding a digital-only model.

How do digital identity solutions reflect a broader strategy for interoperability in a world where legal and technical frameworks are fragmented, and what implications does this have for global mobility?

GM: Air transport has always involved crossing borders. Its scope surpasses adjacent countries, which means that local alignments or mutual recognition between the neighbours are insufficient for smooth mobility. That’s where the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) provides a platform for the alignment and interoperability of travel documents.

Digital transformation should be approached holistically as it extends beyond an airport process. Identity checks are digitalized not just at the airport but from the moment a booking is made, highlighting the need for an interoperable digital identity framework in the industry. Obviously, technical interoperability remains a necessity, but legal frameworks are also crucial to adopt changes.

GP: The purpose of digital identity solutions is to create a bridge of trust between states, authorities, and stakeholders when laws and infrastructure are not aligned at the international level. The digital identity solution, such as the European Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet, shifts the problem of having the “exact same backend” to “sharing a proof”, enabling the proof of identity using cryptographic evidence. For global mobility, the ICAO Digital Travel Credential provides international travel credentials data structures that are validated by a long-established trust framework, namely Public Key Infrastructure. However, States will not be obliged to use them as soon as they are all specified, phasing the adoption such that more and more routes become smoother over the years until they become globally accepted.

Moving beyond paper-based identity documents, what role do innovative cryptographic technologies play in ensuring the authenticity and privacy of DTCs?

GM: Today’s cryptography suffices for today’s authenticity, but innovations would ensure authenticity in the long term. This includes innovative protocols that enable the online presentation of DTCs for authentication. Even though users may have privacy concerns, a user-centric digital identity is a game-changer as it simplifies the processes and enhances security. The individual presents only part of their identity document when and where required. What’s more, since it is cryptographically verifiable instantly, the receiver of the information does not need to store it in a database for future interaction. Therefore, the associated cybersecurity risk is removed.

It is important to note that while cryptography ensures authenticity and integrity it does not provide a trust framework by itself. Business and legal processes for the issuance of the DTCs are critical. These are equally important and need to be designed carefully to ensure DTC ecosystems can scale as much as paper-based ones.

GP: Cryptography constitutes the building block at the foundation of authenticity and privacy: trust. Innovative cryptographic technologies not only ensure the authenticity and integrity of identity information but also strengthen the privacy of users without compromising authenticity and integrity. During travel, passengers could share only the information that is needed for each party at their respective touchpoints such as check-in, lounge, boarding. However, international borders do not fall among privacy touchpoints, each country is sovereign to decide which information it requires from travellers.

Given that legacy systems and physical passports will co-exist with digital credentials for several years, what are the key challenges in ensuring interoperability, inclusion, and equitable access during this transition period?

GM: This is something the industry has experienced before. The transition from the paper ticket to the electronic ticket, from paper boarding pass to mobile boarding pass… and now from electronic passport to DTCs. However, there are some conditions. Firstly, in order to start using DTCs, all parties need to commit to the transition. Until the regulatory constraints remain in place, implementation at the governmental level cannot begin. Secondly, technical capacity should be aligned with travellers’ demand, including the preparedness of the engaged actors. With the growing use of mobile boarding passes, fewer kiosks are needed to print boarding passes. The trend is similar in the context of DTCs. Today, the verification of passport data occurs at a kiosk in international departures. When travellers can share part of their DTCs data with the airline from the time of booking or online check-in, the airport will require fewer kiosks to read passports.

GP: The hybrid era is quite the norm, particularly in this industry. Gabriel already addressed almost all aspects, and I agree with his points. To summarise, the key challenges are: the risk of piloting new digital credentials (as done in the EU with the DTC pilots), discrepancy between travellers in the use of digital solutions, whether due to incapacity or unwillingness, and lack of clear governance, which would secure liability, responsibility, and auditing among all stakeholders involved.

How might successful implementation of interoperable DTCs reshape not only border management, but also global cooperation, labor mobility, and tourism in the next decade?

GM: Sending DTCs to Border and Law Enforcement Agencies ahead of travel and advanced risk assessment from these agencies might be translated into different processes. In some cases, it will mean biometric-only border crossing; in other cases, crossing the border will not require presenting a passport. In some places, the process might be limited to tapping a phone. A person could travel even if they lost their documents or their passport was stolen.

GP: The successful implementation of technologies might reshape border management; however, human interaction in border control will still be necessary in fraudulent cases. It will, with certainty, simplify and streamline the mobility of bona fide passengers, in particular thanks to pre-arrival authorizations. It means seamless and more secure mobility and tourism.