The Internet No Longer Needs Permission

At a recent ARIN meeting in Arlington, Texas, I experienced a familiar feeling. The room was full of experienced people discussing policy details with great seriousness, yet outside the walls, the Internet continues to evolve at a speed that governance structures struggle to match.

The contrast felt strangely familiar. It reminded me of university lectures where students sat in front of modern computers while a professor wrote code slowly on a chalkboard. The knowledge was correct, but the method belonged to another era.

Internet governance sometimes feels the same.

For decades, needs-based justification has been a central principle of IP address allocation. Organizations requesting IPv4 resources had to prove operational need. In the early Internet, when IPv4 scarcity was already visible, this system made sense. The goal was simple: ensure fair distribution of a limited resource.

But the Internet has changed dramatically since those policies were designed.

IPv4 exhaustion occurred globally between 2011 and 2019, depending on the region. Since then, the only meaningful supply has come from transfers between existing holders. Yet many registries still apply the same justification requirements to transfers that once governed initial allocations.

This creates friction in a market that now operates very differently from the Internet of the 1990s.

A Fragmented Policy Landscape

Today the five Regional Internet Registries (RIRs) interpret justification requirements in different ways.

RIPE NCC removed most justification requirements for transfers more than a decade ago, prioritizing transparency and registry accuracy over manual review. ARIN continues to enforce strict needs-based policies, requiring documentation of operational use even in transfer scenarios. APNIC follows a hybrid model, while LACNIC and AFRINIC maintain stricter interpretations of justification.

The result is a fragmented system. The same IPv4 transfer that can be completed quickly in one region may take months in another.

In practice, markets respond to efficiency. When policies create friction in one region, operators simply move activity elsewhere.

The Internet Now Runs on Automation

Modern networks are fundamentally different from the infrastructure the original policies were designed for.

Today’s Internet is elastic, virtualized, and global. Cloud-native systems allocate and reallocate resources dynamically. Infrastructure is software-defined, and network capacity scales in real time.

Operational reality has shifted from static allocation to fluid resource management.

Technologies like BGP, DNS, and RPKI already operate across regional boundaries. A router announcing a prefix does not care which registry originally allocated the address. The operational Internet functions as a single global system.

Policy, however, still follows regional silos.

When Policy Lags Behind Practice

Strict justification requirements can create unintended consequences. Legitimate operators may face delays or documentation hurdles when acquiring address space. At the same time, the market adapts through alternative mechanisms such as leasing or brokerage services.

These developments are not signs of policy failure. They are examples of how the Internet evolves when demand outpaces governance frameworks.

What the system increasingly needs is not more gatekeeping, but greater transparency, automation, and verifiable registry data.

Registries were originally designed to coordinate global resources and maintain trust. In a modern environment, that role may be better served by systems that verify legitimacy and maintain accurate records rather than requiring extensive pre-use justification.

Lessons from RIPE NCC

RIPE NCC provides an example of how policy can evolve.

When justification requirements for transfers were removed, some feared speculation or abuse. In practice, the region saw steady transfer activity, transparent registry records, and active participation from major infrastructure operators.

More recently, RIPE has introduced automated self-service registry processes, reducing manual intervention while improving accuracy and auditability.

Automation did not weaken governance. It strengthened it by aligning policy with operational reality.

Rethinking the Role of Registries

The Internet no longer grows in predictable, hardware-based increments. It grows through software, cloud infrastructure, and globally distributed systems.

In this environment, governance structures designed around static allocation and manual verification increasingly struggle to keep pace.

RIRs remain essential institutions. But their role may need to evolve from administrators of scarcity to coordinators of transparency.

That means focusing on:

accurate and verifiable registry data

automation of operational processes

harmonization of transfer policies

systems that support global infrastructure rather than slow it down

The Internet has matured far beyond the environment in which its governance structures were originally created.

The question is no longer whether the Internet needs coordination. It does.

The question is whether coordination should continue to rely on permission-based models designed for another era.

This article is part of a bigger opinion piece. Read the full text here.