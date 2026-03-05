The Ghost Asset on Telco Balance Sheets: Using IPv4 to Fund the AI Transition

If you sit on a telecom board in 2026, the strategic tension is hard to ignore. The sector underpins the digital economy, yet equity markets continue to price most operators like utilities. BCG’s January 2026 report “Turning AI Disruption into Telcos’ Growth Engine” highlights the valuation gap clearly: AI-focused infrastructure players trade around 20x enterprise multiples, while telcos remain clustered in the 5x to 7x range.

The capital markets signal is straightforward. Connectivity is essential, but it is not perceived as a growth engine.

At the same time, the investment agenda is expanding. Sovereign AI infrastructure, 5G-Advanced densification, edge capacity, and fiber expansion all compete for capital. A single 5 MW AI-ready data center in 2026 carries construction costs in excess of $56 million at roughly $11.3 million per MW, before considering power, GPUs, and integration. These are strategic investments, but they are capital intensive and long-dated.

Against that backdrop, management teams face a familiar constraint. Median sector revenue growth remains near 3% annually, according to BCG. Free cash flow is under pressure from interest expense and sustained capital intensity. Dividend expectations remain high. Incremental borrowing to fund new strategic bets is not always attractive.

In this environment, capital efficiency matters as much as growth.

An Overlooked Asset Class (H2)

Most incumbent operators hold significant legacy allocations of public IPv4 address space. Much of it was obtained decades ago, when address scarcity was not a commercial consideration. Some of that space remains embedded in active services. Some sit underutilized. More can be released as networks migrate customers to IPv6 and adopt carrier-grade NAT architectures.

IPv4 scarcity is structural. The global free pool was exhausted in 2011. Regional registries have long since entered “last block” allocation phases. Despite steady IPv6 progress, IPv4 remains deeply integrated into enterprise networks, cloud environments, and internet reputation systems.

Hyperscalers now price IPv4 scarcity explicitly. AWS introduced a public IPv4 address charge of $0.005 per hour in 2024 and cited a more than 300% increase in acquisition costs over five years. That is a clear market signal: IPv4 has become a tradable infrastructure resource with measurable replacement cost.

For operators, this shifts IPv4 from a legacy technical artifact to a financial asset.

Leasing Versus Selling (H2)

Historically, when operators considered monetizing IPv4, the discussion centered on outright sales. Sales generate immediate liquidity, but they permanently reduce optionality. As network architectures evolve and AI workloads increase internal infrastructure demand, optionality carries value.

Leasing offers a different profile:

Recurring revenue rather than one-time gain

Asset retention

Contractual flexibility over term length

Ability to reclaim space under defined conditions

The economics do not need to be aggressive to be meaningful. Using an assumption of $3 per IP per year:

3 million leased IPv4 addresses generate $9 million annually

Over five years, that equates to $45 million

Over ten years, $90 million

At 5 million addresses:

$15 million per year

$75 million over five years

$150 million over ten years

These figures will not transform a Tier 1 income statement. They can, however, improve free cash flow quality without customer acquisition cost, marketing spend, or incremental network build.

For comparison, generating $30 million in additional annual operating profit through retail channels may require well over one million incremental mobile subscribers at modest margin per user. Alternatively, it may require price adjustments across millions of lines in competitive markets where elasticity is uncertain.

IPv4 leasing does not depend on either lever.

Carrier-Grade NAT as an Enabler (H2)

The practical enabler for many operators is the continued rollout of carrier-grade NAT. CGNAT allows multiple subscribers to share a single public IPv4 address for outbound traffic. While not without operational trade-offs, it remains a widely deployed bridge technology during IPv6 transition.

Consider a fixed broadband base of 2 million subscribers historically provisioned with one public IPv4 each. If CGNAT reduces the public requirement to a 16:1 ratio for suitable segments of the base, public IPv4 demand falls to roughly 125,000 addresses. Even after reserving space for business customers, static IP products, and growth buffers, the pool of addresses that can be freed may exceed one million.

At $3 per IP per year, freeing 1.5 million addresses implies approximately $4.5 million in recurring annual revenue, or $45 million over a decade.

Operational realities must be acknowledged. CGNAT requires robust logging, careful management of user experience impacts, and clear product segmentation for customers who require dedicated public addresses. It is not a financial lever in isolation. It is a network architecture decision that can create monetizable surplus when executed responsibly.

From Technical Inventory to Managed Asset (H2)

The principal barrier to IPv4 leasing has not been demand. It has been governance.

Address space carries reputation risk. Abuse, misconfiguration, or inadequate oversight can degrade the value of an entire range. Legal, regulatory, and registry compliance adds complexity. Few operators want to manage thousands of small lessees directly.

Over the past several years, specialized marketplaces and management platforms have emerged to address precisely these operational challenges. They handle onboarding, RPKI coordination, abuse monitoring, billing, and registry compliance, allowing operators to treat IPv4 inventory more like managed real estate than ad hoc transactions.

The strategic analogy is straightforward. Operators long ago learned to monetize towers, ducts, and dark fiber through structured leasing models. IPv4 space can be governed with similar discipline.

Funding the AI Transition Without Additional Debt (H2)

BCG’s analysis suggests that AI-first core operations can deliver meaningful EBITDA improvements, potentially in the range of 5 to 15 percentage points when fully executed. Achieving that requires investment in data platforms, automation, and talent. Those investments compete with spectrum obligations, fiber build programs, and debt reduction targets.

In that context, recurring IPv4 lease revenue functions as a capital offset. It does not eliminate the need for disciplined investment, but it reduces reliance on incremental borrowing. It improves interest coverage ratios modestly. It adds predictable cash flow that can be earmarked for AI pilots, modernization programs, or debt amortization.

The strategic value lies less in headline size and more in capital efficiency. Every million dollars of recurring revenue that does not require new infrastructure reduces funding strain elsewhere in the portfolio.

A Capital Allocation Question (H2)

The central question for telecom executives is not whether IPv4 leasing will redefine the sector. It will not. The question is whether leaving millions of underutilized addresses idle is consistent with fiduciary discipline in a capital-constrained environment.

As the valuation gap between infrastructure utilities and AI infrastructure providers widens, operators are under pressure to demonstrate sharper capital allocation. Treating IPv4 as an actively managed asset rather than a legacy technical artifact is one practical step.

In an industry where growth is incremental and capital is scarce, incremental recurring cash flows matter. The operators that navigate the AI transition most effectively will likely be those that extract value not only from tomorrow’s infrastructure, but also from yesterday’s.