Beyond WHOIS: CircleID and Edgemoor Research Institute Inaugural Event on Balancing Privacy and Legitimate Data Needs

Beyond WHOIS: Towards a New Framework of Internet Domain Registration Data Disclosure / Feb 6, 2025

The global debate over Internet privacy and security took center stage in a webinar hosted by CircleID in partnership with the Edgemoor Research Institute. The event marked the first in a series exploring the delicate balance between safeguarding personal data and ensuring legitimate access to domain name registration details. As governments, cybersecurity experts, law enforcement, and intellectual property holders grapple with the evolving regulatory landscape, Project Jake seeks to establish a framework that prioritizes policy clarity, efficiency, and adaptability.

The Fragmented Landscape of DNS Data Disclosure

The need for a structured approach to DNS registration data has grown more urgent in recent years. Once openly accessible, such information has been increasingly restricted under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and similar privacy laws. While these regulations have strengthened user privacy, they have also led to unintended consequences. Law enforcement, cybersecurity professionals, and intellectual property attorneys now struggle to track malicious actors operating under the veil of anonymity. Meanwhile, domain registrars and registries contend with rising compliance costs and legal uncertainties.

Dr. Steve Crocker, a founding figure of the Internet’s governance, set the tone for the discussion. “The question is no longer how the system operates today, but how it should function moving forward,” he noted, emphasizing the importance of balancing competing interests without compromising privacy rights.

A Need for Structure: The Case for Reform

Speakers from diverse fields articulated their challenges in the current environment. Cybersecurity professionals highlighted the need for timely access to DNS data for threat mitigation, pointing out that real-time investigations have become increasingly difficult. Law enforcement representatives underscored that delays in accessing domain registration details impede their ability to disrupt cybercrime operations, particularly phishing and online fraud schemes.

Intellectual property experts, meanwhile, argued that the opacity of DNS data has made it harder to combat trademark infringement and digital piracy. Yet, registrars and privacy advocates pushed back, stressing that an overly permissive disclosure system risks enabling mass surveillance and data misuse.

Project Jake aims to bridge these divides by developing a framework that is both technically sustainable and economically viable. A key component of the discussion was the role of authentication and authorization mechanisms—- ensuring that those requesting access to DNS data are both legitimate and accountable. The importance of automation was also emphasized, with experts arguing that streamlining data access through structured, pre-approved channels could help balance privacy with efficiency.

Toward a Measured Solution

As the discussion unfolded, it became evident that no single approach would satisfy all stakeholders. However, several guiding principles emerged:

Transparency and Predictability - Registrants should be aware of how their data is accessed, while requesters should have clear expectations regarding disclosure policies. Differentiated Access - Not all data requesters have the same level of legitimacy; establishing tiered access based on need and authorization could be a path forward. Liability and Accountability - Those accessing DNS data should be held to strict usage policies, reducing the risk of misuse. Global Consistency with Local Adaptability - While privacy laws differ by jurisdiction, any solution must be flexible enough to comply with varying regulations.

Looking Ahead

The webinar concluded with an eye toward future discussions. The next event, scheduled for February 27, will delve deeper into the proposed framework, addressing practical implementation challenges and stakeholder concerns. With around 100 participants tuning in, the level of interest underscores the issue’s ongoing relevance.

Project Jake represents an opportunity to recalibrate the balance between privacy and transparency in DNS data management. Whether it succeeds in forging a consensus remains to be seen. What is clear, however, is that the current system—riddled with inefficiencies, legal ambiguity, and operational bottlenecks—is unsustainable. The path forward may not be straightforward, but the need for a better approach is undeniable.