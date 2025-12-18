ICANN Announces Deadline for 2026 New Top-Level Domain Applications

The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) has confirmed it will reopen the application window for new generic Top-Level Domains (gTLDs) from April 30 to August 12, 2026—marking the first such opportunity in over a decade.

The announcement ends years of industry speculation and offers businesses, cities, and communities the chance to secure their own domain extensions, such as .brand or .city. These gTLDs allow for tailored, trusted URLs like https://cloud.microsoft/ or https://home.barclays/, providing greater brand control and consumer recognition. ICANN’s official Applicant Guidebook, released in December 2025, outlines the technical, financial, and operational requirements applicants must meet.

The 2012 round of applications saw over 1,900 submissions, many supported by domain consultancy Com Laude, whose CEO, Benjamin Crawford, describes TLDs as “a unique type of intellectual property.” Unlike second-level domains, which can be replicated across different suffixes, each TLD is globally exclusive—making them strategic assets for brand identity, cybersecurity, and marketing.

Supporters argue that owning a gTLD reduces reliance on third-party registries, curbs cybersquatting, and provides IT teams with greater security oversight. Marketers, meanwhile, value the creative freedom and potential cost savings compared to acquiring equivalent .com domains, which often command premium prices.

Yet participation is not without hurdles. Applicants must demonstrate technical capacity and undergo a multi-stage evaluation process. Stuart Fuller of Com Laude warns that up to six months of preparation may be needed, highlighting the urgency for firms eyeing the 2026 round.

While enthusiasm is high, some experts caution that not all brands will benefit equally. The cost and complexity of managing a TLD may deter smaller firms, raising concerns over whether the digital naming landscape will remain accessible to all.