Meta’s $10 Billion Plan to Build the World’s Largest Subsea Cable Network

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, is embarking on an ambitious $10 billion project to construct a privately-owned, 40,000-kilometer subsea cable network. Dubbed the “mother of all submarine cables,” this endeavor aims to bolster Meta’s data infrastructure and sidestep geopolitical risks associated with traditional cable routes.

Unlike the 16 existing cable networks in which Meta has part-ownership, this project will be wholly owned by the company, granting it unparalleled control over its data flow. The cable’s route is designed to avoid regions prone to sabotage, such as the Red Sea and the South China Sea, instead connecting the U.S., India, South Africa, and Australia in a “W” configuration. Such exclusivity aligns Meta with other tech giants like Google, which already owns several private cable networks.

Crucial upgrage: This infrastructure upgrade is seen as crucial for supporting Meta’s vast user base—responsible for 10% of global fixed internet traffic and 22% of mobile traffic—and its growing reliance on artificial intelligence technologies. By owning its network, Meta can prioritize its services, improve reliability, and enhance user experiences globally.

Industry shift: The cable’s construction, expected to take 5-10 years, faces logistical hurdles, including limited availability of cable-laying ships and high demand from other projects. Nevertheless, the initiative marks a shift in the undersea cable industry, traditionally dominated by telecom consortia, as tech firms increasingly take control.

Analysts also speculate that India’s inclusion as a key hub might serve Meta’s plans for expanding AI operations, leveraging the country’s cost-effective data center capabilities. While Meta has not officially confirmed the project, more details are expected by 2025, signaling a significant leap in the digital infrastructure ambitions of Big Tech.