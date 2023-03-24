Home / News

Copper Thieves in New Brunswick Impacting Bell Aliant Customers

By CircleID Reporter

Bell Aliant customers in the Canadian province of New Brunswick have been experiencing repeated and prolonged disruption to their internet, home phone, and TV services due to vandalism to Bell’s network. Most recently, a copper theft in the Fredericton area caused outages in the city’s airport, banks, and other businesses that rely on Bell’s network. An additional 1,200 customers in Oromocto also experienced service disruptions.

Bell has experienced more than sixty separate incidents of vandalism in the past year, amounting to a total of more than 900 hours of service disruptions. As a result, Bell has taken steps to increase the security of its network, such as hiring extra security guards and adding alarms and cameras to their locations. They are also working closely with law enforcement.

Bell is asking provincial and federal governments to help improve the resiliency of Canada’s telecommunications networks. Bell Canada CEO, Mirko Bibic writes: “Governments need to take new, timely action in priority areas such as increased fines and amendments to the criminal code. These networks require urgent action on the part of the government as part of Canada’s critical infrastructure.”

CircleID’s internal staff reporting on news tips and developing stories. Do you have information the professional Internet community should be aware of? Contact us.

Comments

