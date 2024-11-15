Home / News

Wi-Fi 8: Beyond Speed, Towards Seamless Connectivity

By CircleID Reporter
  • November 15, 2024, 10:50 am PST
  • Views: 827
  • Add Comment

As the IEEE 802.11 task force turns its attention to developing Wi-Fi 8, the next iteration of wireless networking standards, the focus has shifted from sheer speed to enhancing user experience. This forward-looking amendment seeks to redefine connectivity by addressing emerging demands for ultra-high reliability, low latency, and seamless performance in dense environments.

Enhanced reliability: Wi-Fi 8, officially referred to as Ultra High Reliability (UHR) WLAN, aims to deliver a groundbreaking 100 Gbps aggregated throughput, doubling the performance of its predecessor, Wi-Fi 7, under identical signal-to-noise conditions. Additionally, it promises significant reductions in latency and jitter—essential qualities for supporting real-time applications such as augmented reality, virtual reality, and industrial automation. This is pivotal in enabling next-generation use cases like the metaverse and remote robotic operations.

Backward compatibility is a key feature, ensuring that new devices can coexist with older Wi-Fi standards across multiple frequency bands. To tackle interference and optimize performance in crowded environments, the standard introduces innovative methods, including enhanced frequency reuse and sophisticated coordination among access points.

Interactive connectivity: The development of Wi-Fi 8 reflects a broader industry trend of adapting to the growing diversity of internet applications. While previous iterations of Wi-Fi emphasized peak speeds to meet streaming and download demands, the new standard aligns with an era characterized by interactive and immersive technologies requiring consistent, low-latency connections.

The IEEE plans to finalize and submit the Wi-Fi 8 standard by 2027, marking it as a critical milestone in networking innovation. For stakeholders ranging from semiconductor manufacturers to enterprise networks, Wi-Fi 8 represents a crucial step toward addressing future connectivity challenges in a world increasingly reliant on wireless communication.

By CircleID Reporter

CircleID’s internal staff reporting on news tips and developing stories. Do you have information the professional Internet community should be aware of? Contact us.

 Visit Page

Filed Under

Comments

Comment Title:

  Notify me of follow-up comments

We encourage you to post comments and engage in discussions that advance this post through relevant opinion, anecdotes, links and data. If you see a comment that you believe is irrelevant or inappropriate, you can report it using the link at the end of each comment. Views expressed in the comments do not represent those of CircleID. For more information on our comment policy, see Codes of Conduct.

CircleID Newsletter The Weekly Wrap

More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

Related

Topics

IPv4 Markets

Sponsored byIPv4.Global

Brand Protection

Sponsored byCSC

Threat Intelligence

Sponsored byWhoisXML API

DNS

Sponsored byDNIB.com

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

New TLDs

Sponsored byRadix

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

View All Topics