EU Internet Advocates Push Back Against Telecom “Fair-Share” Fees

Internet groups urge the EU to reject telecom-backed network fees, warning they jeopardize net neutrality, competition, and affordable, open internet access.

In a joint statement to the European Commission’s new tech appointee, Henna Virkkunen, a coalition of internet advocacy groups has firmly opposed recent proposals aimed at imposing network fees on content providers.

The signatories, comprising entities such as the Internet Society, European Digital Rights (EDRi) and the association of European country code top-level domain name registries (CENTR), argue that measures branded as “fair-share” or “sender pays” risk fundamentally shifting the internet’s balance, ultimately favoring telecom giants over an open internet model.

Opposition to network fees: The letter voices concerns that proposals to levy additional fees on content providers, including tech companies and app developers, would not only distort market dynamics but could also hinder internet accessibility. The coalition contends that the move, spearheaded by telecom operators, is aimed at compelling content providers to fund network infrastructure upgrades. Yet, the majority of stakeholders across Europe—including, in part, even some within the telecom industry—oppose the measures, emphasizing that current internet market dynamics do not necessitate such regulatory interventions.

Telecom fees risk inefficiency: European telecom operators have argued that content providers should contribute to network costs to ensure fair distribution. However, the coalition references previous European consultations, where the Body of European Regulators for Electronic Communications (BEREC) found the internet’s interconnection market balanced and functioning well. Additionally, critics claim that imposing such fees could ultimately raise service costs, degrade quality, and incentivize inefficient infrastructure investment.

The bottom line: Advocates urge Virkkunen to uphold net neutrality principles, warning that altering these policies could undermine Europe’s open internet stance and global tech leadership. As the Commission rethinks its Digital Networks Act, they urge data-driven and inclusive policy-making. In sum, these internet groups believe a robust, neutral internet is indispensable for Europe’s digital future, free from telecom-driven market reshaping.