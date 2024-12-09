International Law of Critical Internet Infrastructure [CII]: A Comparative Analysis

On Friday, December 13, 2024, at 10:00–12:00 CET (09:00-11:00 AM UTC), the Lodz Cyber Hub at the University of Lodz Law School, an ICANN EURALO ALS and the United Nations University – Comparative Regional Integration Studies (UNU-CRIS) hosts an online workshop ‘International Law of Critical Internet Infrastructure: A Comparative Analysis of Europe and China’.

This workshop aims to examine regional approaches to the governance of Critical Internet Infrastructure (CII), focusing on a comparative analysis of the legal frameworks adopted in Europe and China. As global leaders in technology and Internet governance, both regions face unique challenges and opportunities related to the protection and management of CII, including Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites and undersea cables. This comparative analysis will provide insights into the effectiveness and adaptability of various governance models within the framework of international law. This workshop is also a part of the Internet Society Foundation project dedicated to the application of international law to Low Earth Orbit satellites.

Agenda

10:00 Welcome and Introduction Dr. Joanna KULESZA – Assistant Professor, University of Lodz Law School / Executive Director, Lodz Cyber Hub.

10:10 Panel Discussion: International Law and the Governance of Low Earth Orbit Satellites as Critical Internet Infrastructure (CII) Dr. Berna Akçali GUR – Lecturer in Space Law , Centre for Commercial Law Studies (CCLS), Queen Mary University of London (QMUL) /Associate Research Fellow, United Nations University – CRIS (UNU-CRIS): Dr. LENG Xinyu – Associate Professor, China University of Political Science and Law (CUPL)

10:30 Panel Discussion: Governance of Subsea Infrastructure and Cross-Border Data Access – The Snowden Effect, Cybersecurity, and Jurisdictional Limits Prof. PEI Wei – Professor, Beihang University (BUAA): Dr. Anachiara ROTONDO – Junior Assistant Professor, Università degli studi di Napoli Federico II (UniNa)

10:50 Panel Discussion: Application of International Law to Critical Internet Infrastructure (CII) – Recommendations and Challenges Prof. Paolo BARGIACCHI – Full Professor of International Law, Department of Economic and Legal Sciences, Kore University of Enna (UniKore): Dr. ZHU Lixin – Researcher and Director of the Institute of Cybersecurity Rule of Law, Institute of Technology and Education Development, Xi’an Jiaotong University (XJTU)

11:10 Q&A Session

11:50 Closing Remarks

LIVESTREAM: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v0BiMV7lucw

PARTICIPATE VIA ZOOM: https://bit.ly/4f4cO1G

ADD TO CALENDAR: https://calndr.link/event/qqhmdxEoQk