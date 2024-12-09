International Law of Critical Internet Infrastructure [CII]: A Comparative Analysis

|
On Friday, December 13, 2024, at 10:00–12:00 CET (09:00-11:00 AM UTC), the Lodz Cyber Hub at the University of Lodz Law School, an ICANN EURALO ALS and the United Nations University – Comparative Regional Integration Studies (UNU-CRIS) hosts an online workshop ‘International Law of Critical Internet Infrastructure: A Comparative Analysis of Europe and China’.
This workshop aims to examine regional approaches to the governance of Critical Internet Infrastructure (CII), focusing on a comparative analysis of the legal frameworks adopted in Europe and China. As global leaders in technology and Internet governance, both regions face unique challenges and opportunities related to the protection and management of CII, including Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites and undersea cables. This comparative analysis will provide insights into the effectiveness and adaptability of various governance models within the framework of international law. This workshop is also a part of the Internet Society Foundation project dedicated to the application of international law to Low Earth Orbit satellites.
LIVESTREAM: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v0BiMV7lucw
PARTICIPATE VIA ZOOM: https://bit.ly/4f4cO1G
ADD TO CALENDAR: https://calndr.link/event/qqhmdxEoQk
Sponsored byVerisign
Sponsored byWhoisXML API
Sponsored byIPv4.Global
Sponsored byVerisign
Sponsored byRadix
Sponsored byCSC
Sponsored byDNIB.com