RCC Pushes for State-Led Internet Governance Ahead of WSIS+20 Review

As we approach the WSIS+20 Review, the future of Internet governance is at a crossroads. In its January 29th submission, the Regional Commonwealth in the Field of Communications (RCC)—representing Russia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Rostelecom—advocates for a state-led governance model that challenges the Western-led multistakeholder approach.
The submission reflects an ongoing ideological divide between sovereignty and openness in digital governance. At stake is not just the question of who controls the Internet but whether the Internet remains a global, open, and inclusive platform or becomes increasingly fragmented by geopolitical interests. The RCC submission calls for stronger governmental authority over Internet governance, citing the Tunis Agenda to justify a leading role for states in shaping digital policy. It argues that the multistakeholder model is in crisis, pointing to perceived Western dominance in Internet governance institutions, regulatory fragmentation, and the absence of an international legal framework.
The proposal echoes the “digital sovereignty” doctrine pursued by Russia and China, which emphasizes state control over national Internet infrastructure, strict regulation of digital platforms, and a shift toward UN-led governance rather than the current multistakeholder model. This approach seeks to limit the role of non-state actors, including civil society, academia, and the private sector, in Internet policymaking—potentially leading to a more state-centric and restrictive global digital order.
While the RCC submission raises legitimate concerns about digital governance, its proposed solutions present significant risks. The document misrepresents the multistakeholder model, advocates for a binding international legal framework, and fails to prioritize human rights and digital freedoms.
The RCC contends that stakeholder roles remain undefined, leading to confusion and inefficiency. However, this perspective overlooks a fundamental reality: Internet governance is intentionally decentralized. The multistakeholder model is designed to prevent monopolization, fostering collaboration among governments, businesses, technical experts, and civil society in shaping digital policies. Rather than being inherently Western-dominated, it has evolved to amplify voices from the Global South, promote inclusivity, and ensure diverse perspectives are considered. While power imbalances and structural imperfections exist, these challenges are best addressed through greater participation, capacity building, and governance reforms—not by consolidating control under state-led structures that risk undermining openness, suppressing dissent, and stifling innovation.
The RCC submission proposes the creation of an international treaty to regulate Internet governance, arguing that it would reduce fragmentation, enhance cybersecurity, and establish global norms. While harmonization of regulations is important, a binding international framework could have unintended consequences. Governments with authoritarian tendencies could use such a framework to justify censorship, surveillance, and restrictions on online freedoms. Democratic nations favor flexible, consensus-driven models that adapt to evolving technologies and threats, whereas rigid top-down treaties could be exploited by repressive regimes to curtail digital rights and limit cross-border collaboration.
One of the most glaring flaws in the RCC’s proposal is its failure to emphasize human rights, free expression, and privacy protections. While it discusses digital inclusion and infrastructure, it neglects the foundational principles of an open Internet, including freedom of expression, non-discrimination, and access to information. The omission is not accidental. Governments that advocate for state-controlled Internet governance often view free expression and digital activism as threats. Without clear protections for digital rights, a state-led governance model risks enabling greater censorship, repression, and exclusion.
The RCC submission warns against Western dominance in the digital economy, framing it as a form of “digital colonialism.” While power imbalances in digital markets exist, the real issue often lies in domestic regulatory environments. Many governments impose restrictive policies that limit local innovation, stifle competition, and discourage global cooperation. Blaming external forces for digital inequalities ignores the role of state-imposed barriers, including internet shutdowns, restrictive licensing laws, and policies that discourage foreign investment in digital infrastructure. If the goal is to foster a more inclusive digital economy, then the solution lies in removing these barriers, investing in digital literacy, and ensuring fair competition—not in isolating national digital spaces under tighter government control.
Notably, the RCC submission offers a mixed contribution to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). On the positive side, its emphasis on ICT-driven economic growth and innovation aligns with SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth) and SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation & Infrastructure). By advocating for expanded Internet access, digital literacy, and infrastructure investment, it also supports SDG 4 (Quality Education) and SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities). However, the state-controlled approach introduces severe risks to digital governance and inclusion. It undermines SDG 16 (Peace, Justice & Strong Institutions) by reducing transparency, accountability, and open governance. It also weakens SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals) by discouraging multistakeholder cooperation in favor of state dominance. Rather than promoting an equitable and open digital environment, the RCC approach could entrench power imbalances and exacerbate digital authoritarianism.
The WSIS process has been a platform for digital cooperation and governance for two decades. However, the RCC submission reflects a broader geopolitical struggle over Internet governance. If control shifts from a multistakeholder approach to a state-led model, the Internet could become more fragmented and politically driven, less inclusive and participatory, and more prone to censorship and restrictive policies. The WSIS+20 Review must reinforce the multistakeholder model, ensuring that governance remains open, decentralized, and adaptable, inclusive of all voices—governments, the private sector, and civil society—while being rooted in fundamental human rights principles.
Rather than undermining the multistakeholder model, WSIS+20 should focus on strengthening inclusivity and capacity building, addressing regulatory challenges without restricting freedoms, and enhancing cooperation between governments, industry, and civil society. While sovereignty concerns are legitimate, they must not be used as a pretext for authoritarian control over the digital space. The Internet thrives on openness, collaboration, and decentralization. The challenge ahead is to preserve these values while ensuring that digital governance remains fair, accountable, and beneficial for all.
IMHO, the RCC’s push for state-led Internet governance under the pretext of decolonizing the digital sphere reveals a deeper paradox—an attempt to dismantle Western dominance by replicating its most centralized and exclusionary structures. While the multistakeholder model is far from perfect, branding it as a tool of “digital colonialism” obscures how domestic policies—state-imposed censorship, internet shutdowns, and restrictive regulations—play a far greater role in sustaining digital inequalities. The call for a binding international treaty, rather than empowering postcolonial states, risks entrenching digital authoritarianism under the guise of sovereignty. True decolonization of the Internet does not lie in state-controlled isolationism but in reimagining governance through regional coalitions, alternative protocols, and decentralized, community-driven models. WSIS+20 must resist the false binary between Western-led governance and state dominance, advocating instead for a genuinely pluralistic, interoperable Internet where governance is shaped by diverse, independent actors—not just governments consolidating power under the rhetoric of digital sovereignty.
Thank you, Imad, for your thoughtful response. You’ve highlighted a crucial paradox—the push for state-led governance as a reaction to perceived Western dominance, while potentially replicating the same centralized control it critiques. Indeed, the real challenge lies not in a simplistic binary between Western governance and state control, but in fostering inclusive, decentralized governance that empowers diverse stakeholders.
Thanks Paris for pulling the RCC proposal into the broader public. It is a tricky proposal. It includes some reasonable points, but it has a hidden agenda. It is misleading and confuses an uninformed public.
Under Section 3 it argues: “The system of governance of global critical infrastructure must be equitable, neutral and immune to geopolitical challenges. The current multistkakeholder Internet Governance system does not fulfil these requirement.” The first sentence needs all the support. The second sentence is not true.
After the IANA transition (2016) all stakeholders participate in ICANN as “equals” in their specific roles. The UN principle of “sovereign equality of states”, a corner stone in international law and the UN charter, is fully resepcted and implemented in ICANN´s Governmental Advisory Committee (GAC). No single government has exceptional rights in ICANN. All governments are on “equal footing”, as called for in the Tunis Agenda. And ICANN demonstrated, that it is “neutral and immune to geopolitical challenges”.
A good example is from 2022. When Russia started its war against Ukraine, the Ukrainian Minister for Digital Policy wrote a letter to ICANN and was calling for the removal of the .ru. .rf (cyrillic) and .su top level domain zone files from the A-Root Server to disconnect Russia from the global Internet as a retaliation measure. Göran Marby, who was ICANN´s CEO in 2022, made clear in his answer, that ICANN will support Ukraine to remain connected to the Internet in difficult war times and will support the Internet community in Ukraine, but according to its bylaws and articles of incorproation, ICANN is not in a position to remove any TLD Zone Files from the A root server for political reasons, because ICANN is neutral and has to be “immune against geopolitical challenges”.
To change this system would lead to a “system of governance of global critical infrastructure” which would loose its neutrality, become politisiezed and will be pulled into geopolitical conflicts.
Thank you, Wolfgang, for your insightful response. I fully agree—the RCC proposal mixes valid concerns with misleading claims. As you highlight, ICANN’s neutrality, particularly in its handling of geopolitical pressures like the Ukraine case, proves the multistakeholder model’s resilience.
The claim that this model fails to ensure equity and neutrality is simply untrue. ICANN’s structure, with governments on equal footing in the GAC, upholds these principles far better than any state-led alternative. Replacing it with centralized control would only politicize governance and threaten the Internet’s openness.
The real task ahead is not dismantling multistakeholderism but strengthening global participation and ensuring diverse voices shape Internet governance at WSIS+20 and beyond.