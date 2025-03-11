NordVPN Promotion

Africa’s Digital Darkness: Internet Shutdowns Reach Record High

By CircleID Reporter
Africa faces record internet shutdowns as governments tighten control over digital access.

Governments across Africa increasingly wield internet blackouts as a tool to suppress dissent, with 2024 marking a record high for digital censorship. According to a report by Access Now and #KeepItOn, 21 internet shutdowns were recorded across 15 African nations, surpassing previous highs in 2020 and 2021.

Both state and non-state actors played a role in these disruptions. Comoros, Guinea-Bissau, and Mauritius joined a growing list of habitual offenders, including Ethiopia, Kenya, and Equatorial Guinea. Shutdowns were often timed to coincide with elections, protests, or political crises.

Rising global shutdown: Globally, the trend is accelerating. Internet blackouts were recorded in 54 countries last year, up from 39 in 2023. Access Now attributes this rise to the growing use of connectivity restrictions as a means of control, cutting off populations during critical moments of upheaval.

The consequences are dire. Prolonged shutdowns in some African nations extended beyond a year, isolating communities and disrupting economies. Uganda, for instance, continued restricting Meta’s social media services into 2025. On Annobón, an island in Equatorial Guinea, internet and phone services remain offline following environmental protests in August 2024.

Regulatory resolution: In response, the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights adopted a resolution in early 2024 aimed at curbing these shutdowns. However, enforcement remains weak, and election-related disruptions persisted throughout the year. Some governments, such as those in Mauritius and South Sudan, have reversed shutdown orders under pressure, though this remains an exception rather than the norm.

As digital access becomes an increasingly potent political weapon, the fight to keep Africa online is far from over.

