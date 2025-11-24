Home / News

China Spurs eSIM Boom as Global Connections Set to Quadruple by 2030

By CircleID Reporter
  • November 24, 2025, 9:13 am PST
A surge in eSIM adoption is underway, with global connections expected to rise from 1.2 billion in 2025 to 4.9 billion by 2030, according to new research by Juniper Research, a UK-based technology intelligence firm. This fourfold increase is largely attributed to recent endorsements of eSIM technology by China’s top mobile network operators, who collectively opened a market of 1.7 billion mobile subscriptions almost overnight.

China catalyst: The findings, published in the firm’s latest report, eSIMs and iSIMs Market 2025–2030, suggest that China alone will host 364 million eSIM-enabled smartphones by the end of the decade—up from fewer than 1 million in 2025. The growth trajectory is especially notable given that Chinese carriers only began supporting eSIM technology this year.

Regulatory challenge: However, analysts warn that navigating China’s regulatory hurdles will be essential. The country mandates real-name SIM registration linked to government-issued ID, complicating remote provisioning—the hallmark of eSIM convenience. Juniper’s lead researcher, Ardit Ballhysa, suggests that automated ID verification tools will be vital to overcoming this challenge and realising the full potential of seamless activation.

IoT expansion: Beyond smartphones, eSIM growth is also being driven by demand in the industrial and public sectors, especially for connected devices in the Internet of Things (IoT). Juniper’s forecast anticipates over 250% growth in eSIM-connected devices and sensors by 2030.

The report also highlights how eSIM-only handsets, along with new provisioning standards such as GSMA’s SGP.32, are reshaping connectivity models. With these innovations, device makers and network operators are expected to benefit from more flexible, scalable solutions to manage billions of connections across consumer and enterprise markets.

By CircleID Reporter

