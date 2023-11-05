ICANN’s Inaction on NIS2 Tests the Effectiveness of the Multistakeholder Model

ICANN’s response to the European Union’s Network and Information Security Directive (NIS2) is a litmus test on whether its policy processes can address the needs of all stakeholders, instead of only satisfying the needs of the domain industry. Early indications from the ICANN Hamburg meeting point to another disappointment for law enforcement, cybersecurity professionals, and the many businesses seeking to reinstate WHOIS as required by NIS2. ICANN should change course and update its global WHOIS policy to be consistent with NIS2, as called for by the CyberTech Accord in its recent blog.

Background

Years-long inaction on ICANN’s part has led to governmental frustration in lack of progress on critical issues, like DNS abuse, domain name registration data policy, and other matters of importance. It’s been proven again that when ICANN isn’t proactive on issues such as these, a vacuum is created, enabling others to step in to manage needed changes through fragmented regulation.

This has been the case with NIS2, a directive that clarified the legal basis under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) to collect, maintain, and disclose “WHOIS” information—the registration data of domain name owners. ICANN, by its own admission, was late to the game in terms of updating its global WHOIS policy to be consistent with GDPR. Then, registries and registrars (“contracted parties”) managed to over-correct in addressing GDPR (with ICANN’s complicity) in a way that has nearly completely hidden WHOIS data from those who rely on it to prevent or mitigate online harms. The stated reason for the over-correction was uncertainty over whether GDPR allowed access to WHOIS data. But now, the pendulum has swung too far in the direction of: “We don’t care—no one can have this data.”

During these delays, DNS abuse continued to grow exponentially (see, for example, Interisle Consulting Group’s August 2023 phishing landscape report, which documented a tripling of phishing attacks over the previous three-year period). This prompted a response by the European Commission (EC), which observed the gulf created between a blanked WHOIS and cybercrime growth and included revised WHOIS policy in Article 28 of the NIS2 directive. Without ICANN brokering a compromise between the “we really need some data, and we’ll play by data access rules” and “no, you can’t have it” camps, the EC stepped in.

NIS2 accomplished what ICANN did not: a reasonable compromise on WHOIS data access, including distinguishing between legal and natural person data, free-of-charge access, reasonable response times, and the like. The rest of the world sees relief on the horizon.

Prior to the start of the Hamburg meetings, a gathering of (mostly) contracted parties seemed to realize for the first time what NIS2 requires. There was heightened concern about the operational changes necessary for compliance. EU representatives reminded registries and registrars that NIS2 is long established, will become EU member state law, and will require some retrofitting in order to come into compliance, such as to require all registries to maintain complete, accurate, and verified WHOIS.

We’re now at risk of seeing a repeat of the last-minute rush to comply with GDPR in 2018. While ICANN’s current position appears to be that NIS2 compliance is no worry, the community isn’t so sure and is hoping ICANN will come around to reconcile the conflicts between ICANN’s current policy and NIS2. A chart (shown at the end of this post) developed by members of the Commercial Stakeholder Group identifying these differences could serve the starting point for a new Temporary Specification to update global WHOIS policy to track NIS2.

Failure to do so endangers the ICANN model—of which the great majority of us are fans. It’s safe to say that no one wants to see ICANN moving further towards the precipice—things already are tenuous enough.

To be clear, this is not an editorial of derision of the ICANN model. But if we want to maintain our independence as a community of DNS coordinators, prevent the almost certain attempt by some world powers to gain control of this critical resource and shut out important voices (with WSIS+20 just around the corner), we need to do better to be inclusive and find compromise. It’s not too late.