2024 .US Town Hall Registration Open: Explore Industry Trends & Policy Insights

By GoDaddy Registry  (Sponsored Post) World-Leading Provider of Domain Name Registry Services
  • October 16, 2024
We are excited to announce the annual .US Virtual Town Hall on Thursday, October 31, 2024, at 12 PM ET. This event, hosted by Registry Services, the usTLD Administrator, offers a unique opportunity to engage with key voices in the domain industry and contribute to the future direction of .US, America’s official country code Top-Level Domain.

This Town Hall isn’t just a discussion—it’s a forum for industry insiders, internet-based interest groups, and the .US community to examine key priorities, explore industry trends, and examine the opportunities ahead. Whether you’re deeply involved in the domain space or interested in how .US plays a role in shaping online civic engagement, this event is your chance to get involved.

Key Topics to Expect:

  • State of the Domain Industry: A detailed look at industry growth, challenges, and opportunities.
  • Policy Updates: Discussions on the health and integrity of .US domains, including key security measures and compliance trends.
  • Community Engagement: Initiatives focused on civic goals, including national partnerships that promote positive .US online actions.

This year, we’re honored to feature a special presentation from Text Pledge (textpledge.us), a Michigan-based advocacy group, alongside insightful contributions from the .US Stakeholder Council Chair and other Registry Services representatives.

Why Attend?

  • Stay ahead of emerging trends in the domain space.
  • Voice your opinions on policy matters and industry growth strategies.
  • Connect with industry leaders and peers invested in the future of the .US namespace.

Don’t miss out on this chance to help shape the future of .US—a domain that celebrates America’s diversity, creativity, and innovation in the digital age.

Register now to participate in this year’s Town Hall and join the conversation.

By GoDaddy Registry, World-Leading Provider of Domain Name Registry Services

GoDaddy Registry (formerly Neustar Registry) is one of the world’s largest and leading domain name registry providers. We operate top-level domains (TLDs) on behalf of sovereign nations, city governments, global brands and domain registries so that people worldwide can bring their ideas to life online.

