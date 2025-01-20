Beyond Whois: Towards a New Framework of Internet Domain Registration Data Disclosure

The collection and disclosure of DNS registration data have evolved chaotically, influenced by GDPR and other privacy laws. The system, while improving privacy, has enabled bad actors and raised costs for registrars and registries.

Join experts at this event, hosted by CircleID in partnership with the Edgemoor Research Institute, as they explore Project Jake’s framework for balancing privacy with legitimate data needs, emphasizing policy clarity, efficiency, and adaptability.

Details

Date: Thursday, Feb 6, 2025

Time: 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm EST

Place: Online via Zoom

Moderator:

Lori Schulman, Senior Director, Internet Policy, INTA

Speakers:

Brian Beckham, Head at Internet Dispute Resolution Section, WIPO

Dave Piscitello, Partner at Interisle Consulting Group LLC

Elliot Noss, President and CEO at Tucows

Gabriel Andrews, FBI

Ignas Anfalovas, Engineering Manager, Platform Team at IPXO

James Galvin, Director, Technical Policy and Standards at Identity Digital

John McElwaine, Partner at Nelson Mullins, IPC

Jothan Frakes, PLISK.com

Nigel Hickson, Head of Internet Governance policy at DSIT

Rod Rasmussen, Principal at R2 Cyber

Steve Crocker, President, Edgemoor Research Institute

Additional speakers to be announced.

Event Background

Today’s processes for the disclosure of domain registration data are slow, inconsistent, and often frustrating. The original administrative function of Whois evolved into an outdated system where personal data is either exposed or increasingly hidden without proper control or consideration of the consequences, causing policymakers to respond with evolving and often conflicting privacy laws and regulations.

To maintain and increase trust and accountability online requires a new framework for Internet Domain Registration Data Disclosure. To define such a framework, stakeholders must address questions such as: “What constitutes legitimate access to Internet Domain Registration Data?” and “How can the key functions of domain registration data be aligned with the needs and interests of the various stakeholders?

A second event taking place on Thursday, Feb 27th, will look at the practical implications of a framework.

The goal of the event is to provide a platform for dialogues between stakeholders. In the first part of the event, stakeholders express their needs and interests regarding Internet Domain Registration Data disclosure. The second part identifies common principles and standards and explores how they can be translated into a supporting architecture. The event concludes with a cross-stakeholder discussion of steps.

Further updates to this post will be shared progressively.