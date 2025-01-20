Home / Blogs

Beyond Whois: Towards a New Framework of Internet Domain Registration Data Disclosure

By CircleID Reporter

The collection and disclosure of DNS registration data have evolved chaotically, influenced by GDPR and other privacy laws. The system, while improving privacy, has enabled bad actors and raised costs for registrars and registries.

Join experts at this event, hosted by CircleID in partnership with the Edgemoor Research Institute, as they explore Project Jake’s framework for balancing privacy with legitimate data needs, emphasizing policy clarity, efficiency, and adaptability.

Details

Date: Thursday, Feb 6, 2025
Time: 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm EST
Place: Online via Zoom

Moderator:

  • Lori Schulman, Senior Director, Internet Policy, INTA

Speakers:

  • Brian Beckham, Head at Internet Dispute Resolution Section, WIPO
  • Dave Piscitello, Partner at Interisle Consulting Group LLC
  • Elliot Noss, President and CEO at Tucows
  • Gabriel Andrews, FBI
  • Ignas Anfalovas, Engineering Manager, Platform Team at IPXO
  • James Galvin, Director, Technical Policy and Standards at Identity Digital
  • John McElwaine, Partner at Nelson Mullins, IPC
  • Jothan Frakes, PLISK.com
  • Nigel Hickson, Head of Internet Governance policy at DSIT
  • Rod Rasmussen, Principal at R2 Cyber
  • Steve Crocker, President, Edgemoor Research Institute
  • Additional speakers to be announced.

Event Background

Today’s processes for the disclosure of domain registration data are slow, inconsistent, and often frustrating. The original administrative function of Whois evolved into an outdated system where personal data is either exposed or increasingly hidden without proper control or consideration of the consequences, causing policymakers to respond with evolving and often conflicting privacy laws and regulations.

To maintain and increase trust and accountability online requires a new framework for Internet Domain Registration Data Disclosure. To define such a framework, stakeholders must address questions such as: “What constitutes legitimate access to Internet Domain Registration Data?” and “How can the key functions of domain registration data be aligned with the needs and interests of the various stakeholders?

A second event taking place on Thursday, Feb 27th, will look at the practical implications of a framework.

The goal of the event is to provide a platform for dialogues between stakeholders. In the first part of the event, stakeholders express their needs and interests regarding Internet Domain Registration Data disclosure. The second part identifies common principles and standards and explores how they can be translated into a supporting architecture. The event concludes with a cross-stakeholder discussion of steps.

Further updates to this post will be shared progressively.

Filed Under

