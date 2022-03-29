Home / News

Ukraine’s Internet Access and Quality in Rapid Decline Since Russian Invasion

By CircleID Reporter
Packet loss rate over time everywhere in Ukraine. Source: BroadbandNow

New research paints a rapidly deteriorating picture of the Internet in Ukraine since Russia’s invasion. Published by BroadbandNow, the research analyzes internet access and quality in Ukraine over the past six weeks beginning February 1st.

Using speed test data, the study finds worsening conditions for three metrics critical to internet connections—speed, packet loss, and"minimum round-trip time. “The deterioration of all three metrics is part of a consistent pattern seen across Ukraine both in aggregate and regionally,” says Jason Shevik, BroadbandNow’s Senior Industry Analyst. The research breaks down the metrics across eight cities throughout the country. “Per specific cities, Mariupol for example, the absence of speed test data during parts of the last few weeks indicates a total lack of any internet connection.”

