Home / News

CENTR Publishes Comment on the European Commission’s DNS Abuse Study

By CircleID Reporter

CENTR, which represents European national top-level domain name registries (ccTLDs) such as .si or .eu, has published it’s comments on the European Commission’s DNS abuse study, calling out some of the “misleading analysis and unfortunate conclusions in the study.”

Despite its good intentions, CENTR says the final Study and its accompanying documents include several inconsistencies, and many of its recommendations are not based on clear evidence or verifiable research. CENTR added: “Despite concluding that European ccTLDs are ‘by far the least abused,’ the Study applies a one-size-fits-all approach to its recommendations addressing DNS service providers, domain name registries and registrars, largely ignoring the existing good practices within European ccTLDs.

CENTR objects to the Study’s broad definition of DNS abuse, saying it does not take into account the role of different service providers and other categories of stakeholders that are part of the internet ecosystem, when discussing abuse mitigation measures. “As a result, the Study offers a skewed view on the DNS abuse problem and how to tackle it.”

A summary of CENTR’s main points and full the comment can be downloaded here.

By CircleID Reporter

CircleID’s internal staff reporting on news tips and developing stories. Do you have information the professional Internet community should be aware of? Contact us.

Visit Page

Filed Under

CircleID Newsletter The Weekly Wrap

More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

VINTON CERF
Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Comments

Comment Title:

  Notify me of follow-up comments

We encourage you to post comments and engage in discussions that advance this post through relevant opinion, anecdotes, links and data. If you see a comment that you believe is irrelevant or inappropriate, you can report it using the link at the end of each comment. Views expressed in the comments do not represent those of CircleID. For more information on our comment policy, see Codes of Conduct.

Related

Topics

Domain Management

Sponsored byMarkMonitor

Threat Intelligence

Sponsored byWhoisXML API

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

IPv4 Markets

Sponsored byIPXO

View All Topics