CENTR Publishes Comment on the European Commission’s DNS Abuse Study

CENTR, which represents European national top-level domain name registries (ccTLDs) such as .si or .eu, has published it’s comments on the European Commission’s DNS abuse study, calling out some of the “misleading analysis and unfortunate conclusions in the study.”

Despite its good intentions, CENTR says the final Study and its accompanying documents include several inconsistencies, and many of its recommendations are not based on clear evidence or verifiable research. CENTR added: “Despite concluding that European ccTLDs are ‘by far the least abused,’ the Study applies a one-size-fits-all approach to its recommendations addressing DNS service providers, domain name registries and registrars, largely ignoring the existing good practices within European ccTLDs.

CENTR objects to the Study’s broad definition of DNS abuse, saying it does not take into account the role of different service providers and other categories of stakeholders that are part of the internet ecosystem, when discussing abuse mitigation measures. “As a result, the Study offers a skewed view on the DNS abuse problem and how to tackle it.”

A summary of CENTR’s main points and full the comment can be downloaded here.