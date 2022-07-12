|
Co-authored by Peter Tobey, Marketing and Communications Director at IPv4.Global and Leo Vegoda.
A network can fence its own IP addresses or block specific external ones from access. Administrators frequently block access to their own IP addresses to bar unwanted access to content. Individual IPs or blocks of IPs may also be blocked due to unwanted or malicious behavior.
IP address blocking prevents a specific IP address or group of IP addresses from connecting with a server, computer, or application. In general, IP addresses are blocked to prevent unwanted or harmful sites or servers from connecting with an organization’s network, or an individual’s computer.
Alternately, all external access may be blocked. An example is blocking anyone on the Internet trying to reach my accounting server.
IPs inside an organization’s system can also be blocked. For example, a hospital can block internal IPs to protect confidential data from network users who shouldn’t have access to that information.
An outbound block is sometimes required, too. For instance, an accounting server, infected with a bot, may be blocked from trying to reach a command server.
IP blocking becomes problematic when a person or company wants to block an address that’s part of a group. When you want to block a specific IP, the entire group of IPs it belongs to must also be blocked.
A good example is the country of Nigeria. Because so many Internet scams originate in Nigerian IP addresses, many—sometimes all—Nigerian IP addresses are blocked. And so, Nigeria’s legal businesses and Internet users have suffered as a result of mass IP blocking.
Scams are a common reason for IP address blocks, but there are countless other reasons for blocking an IP address or group.
Software known as a firewall blocks access based on IP addresses. These applications examine source and destination IPs in every packet of data on a network and compare each to its list of blocked addresses. If the packet matches an IP on the list, it simply discards the packet.
For instance, if a lot of spam is received from a mail server at one address, it may get added to a list. Other lists might include IP addresses that allow any inbound communication (vulnerable to exploitation), or IP addresses that have been used for botnet attacks. These collections of identified bad sources are commonly referred to as Reputation Block Lists, or RBLs. Network or server administrators may decide to block any IP address on certain RBLs.
A similar issue arises with IP addresses that are vulnerable to hijacking as open relays or proxies. These, too, are often included on lists of IPs to be blocked.
Being listed on an RBL lowers the value of IPv4 addresses. While RBLs aren’t universally implemented, inclusion on one or more of them results in an IP being blocked for those who do deploy the RBL.
