New MITRE ATT&CK Groups for 2025: A DNS Deep Dive

|
The MITRE Corporation updates its list of groups on the ATT&CK page every six months, specifically in April and October each year. The Updates - April 2025 advisory listed seven new groups with corresponding lists of indicators of compromise (IoCs) listed in the References section. Take a look at specific IoC-related details for each group below.
|GROUP
|NUMBER OF DOMAIN IoCs
|NUMBER OF IP ADDRESS IoCs
|TOTAL NUMBER OF IoCs
|APT42
|148
|2
|150
|BlackByte
|3
|2
|5
|RedEcho
|15
|43
|58
|Salt Typhoon
|0
|2
|2
|Sea Turtle
|13
|50
|63
|Storm-1811
|10
|8
|18
|Velvet Ant
|0
|2
|2
In a bid to uncover more potentially connected artifacts, WhoisXML API expanded the current IoC lists in this post. Our in-depth analysis led to the discovery of:
Three alleged victim IP records obtained from the Internet Abuse Signal Collective (IASC) tied to three Autonomous System (AS) numbers
A sample of the additional artifacts obtained from our analysis is available for download from our website.
We began our analysis by querying the 189 domains identified as IoCs on Bulk WHOIS API by group.
We found that only 99 of the 189 domains had current WHOIS records. Here is a summary of our creation date-related findings for the five groups with domain IoCs.
Below is a summary of our registrar-related findings for the 99 domain IoCs with current WHOIS records.
Next, we summed up our registrant country-connected findings for the 99 domains with current WHOIS records below.
Next, we queried the 189 domains identified as IoCs on DNS Chronicle API and discovered that 186 of them had historical domain-to-IP address resolutions over time. In fact, the 186 domain IoCs recorded 9,190 IP resolutions in all. In addition, the domain IoC for APT42 webredirect[.]org posted the oldest resolution date to the IP address 207[.]38[.]70[.]29, that is, 7 February 2017. Take a look at historical DNS details for a domain IoC for each of the five groups with available data below.
|GROUP
|DOMAIN IoC
|NUMBER OF IP RESOLUTIONS
|FIRST IP RESOLUTION DATE
|APT42
|acconut-signin[.]com
|97
|12 September 2023
|BlackByte
|alteksecurity[.]org
|17
|17 January 2023
|RedEcho
|astudycarsceu[.]net
|118
|7 January 2022
|Sea Turtle
|al-marsad[.]co
|4
|8 October 2024
|Storm-1811
|antispam2[.]com
|125
|5 February 2017
We then queried the 109 IP addresses identified as IoCs on Bulk IP Geolocation Lookup by group. Take a look at the summary of our geolocation country-related findings below.
We also uncovered the following ISP-connected findings for the 109 IP address IoCs:
Next, we queried the 109 IP addresses identified as IoCs on DNS Chronicle API and found that 77 of them had historical IP address-to-domain resolutions. The 77 IP addresses, in particular, recorded 10,980 domain resolutions over time. The IP addresses 114[.]34[.]10[.]80, 114[.]35[.]16[.]182, 114[.]35[.]191[.]224, 122[.]116[.]165[.]62, 122[.]116[.]234[.]73, 220[.]132[.]106[.]193, and 220[.]133[.]141[.]117 associated with RedEcho; 178[.]17[.]167[.]51 with Sea Turtle; and 202[.]61[.]136[.]158 with Velvet Ant posted the oldest resolution date, that is, 4 February 2017. Here are historical DNS details for a domain IoC for each of the seven groups below.
|GROUP
|IP ADDRESS IoC
|NUMBER OF DOMAIN RESOLUTIONS
|FIRST DOMAIN RESOLUTION DATE
|APT42
|49[.]13[.]194[.]118
|4
|24 December 2021
|BlackByte
|185[.]93[.]6[.]31
|15
|5 September 2021
|RedEcho
|101[.]78[.]177[.]227
|2
|22 October 2019
|Salt Typhoon
|185[.]141[.]24[.]28
|633
|28 April 2020
|Sea Turtle
|108[.]61[.]103[.]186
|296
|5 February 2017
|Storm-1811
|195[.]123[.]233[.]42
|154
|14 January 2018
|Velvet Ant
|103[.]138[.]13[.]31
|1
|21 July 2020
In addition, using sample netflow data our researchers obtained from the IASC, we further analyzed three IP addresses identified as IoCs—88[.]119[.]171[.]248, 91[.]90[.]195[.]52, and 62[.]115[.]255[.]163—that served as command-and-control (C&C) server addresses related to the threat. The sample data revealed three alleged victim IP records sent data to the three IP IoCs 10 times. Take a look at ISP and AS data for the IP addresses below.
|IP ADDRESS IoC (Destination IP)
|ISP
|ASN
|88[.]119[.]171[.]248
|N/A
|61272
|91[.]90[.]195[.]52
|Green Floid
|204957
|62[.]115[.]255[.]163
|Arelion (Twelve99)
|1299
On the flipside, we also analyzed communications coming from seven IP addresses identified as IoCs and found 60 IP addresses contacted 216 times. Here are ISP and AS data for the IP addresses.
|IP ADDRESS IoC (Source IoC)
|ISP
|ASN
|15[.]235[.]218[.]150
|OVHcloud
|16276
|31[.]13[.]195[.]52
|Neterra
|34224
|45[.]9[.]148[.]114
|N/A
|49447
|62[.]115[.]255[.]163
|Arelion (Twelve99)
|1299
|88[.]119[.]171[.]248
|N/A
|61272
|91[.]107[.]150[.]184
|Hetzner Online
|24940
|91[.]90[.]195[.]52
|Green Floid
|204957
We kicked off our search for connected artifacts with a WHOIS History API query for the 189 domains identified as IoCs and found that 63 of them had 254 email addresses in their historical WHOIS records after duplicates were filtered out. Closer scrutiny of the email addresses revealed that 43 were public email addresses.
We then queried the 43 public email addresses on Reverse WHOIS API and discovered that while none of them appeared in current WHOIS records, 36 did so in historical WHOIS records. Our search led to the discovery of 638 email-connected domains after duplicates and those already identified as IoCs were filtered out.
A Threat Intelligence API query for the 638 email-connected domains showed that six have already figured in various attacks. Take a look at three examples below.
|MALICIOUS EMAIL-CONNECTED DOMAIN
|ASSOCIATED THREAT TYPES
|account-logins[.]com
|Malware distribution
|brownstoneexpediting[.]com
|Generic threat
|mailer-daemon[.]net
|Malware distribution
Next, we queried the 189 domains identified as IoCs on DNS Lookup API and found that 35 had active IP resolutions. We ended up with 26 additional IP addresses after filtering out duplicates and those already tagged as IoCs.
This post only contains a snapshot of the full research. Download the complete findings and a sample of the additional artifacts on our website or contact us to discuss your intelligence needs for threat detection and response or other cybersecurity use cases.
Disclaimer: We take a cautionary stance toward threat detection and aim to provide relevant information to help protect against potential dangers. Consequently, it is possible that some entities identified as “threats” or “malicious” may eventually be deemed harmless upon further investigation or changes in context. We strongly recommend conducting supplementary investigations to corroborate the information provided herein.
