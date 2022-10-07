Home / Industry

The “Fund Your Future” Program for Educational Institutions

By IPv4.Global  (Sponsored Post) Premier IPv4 Broker and Online Marketplace
  • October 07, 2022
Hilco Streambank’s IPv4.GLOBAL, the world’s most experienced internet protocol address broker, today announced a program dedicated to helping educational institutions fund their future projects. The program focuses on valuing and monetizing IPv4 addresses. It provides real time information on the value of these assets. Colleges and universities around the U.S. currently have many thousands, often tens of thousands of these assets worth millions of dollars, often barely used.

The program is being launched at EDUCAUSE, a showcase event for U.S. education attended by thousands of technology professionals. The event is being held in Denver, CO October 25-28. Information about each university’s IPv4 holdings and their value is available now to all potential attendees of the conference.

In person inquiries can be made at IPv4.GLOBAL’s EDUCAUSE booth #1353. Inquiries can be addressed directly to [email protected].

“We have been working all year towards this launch and this event,” said Lee Howard, Senior Vice President of Hilco Streambank’s IPv4.Global. “Providing funds to schools to support IT infrastructure projects or other capital expendituress is the kind of work we love to do.”

IPv4.Global by Hilco Streambank helps companies with IPv4 addresses to sell, find companies who need to buy IPv4 addresses. Our business is founded on the belief that the transaction that yields mutual satisfaction is worth pursuing. We customize solutions that work for both buyers and sellers and help evaluate options for acquiring the IP addresses you need, given your Regional Internet Registry requirements.

