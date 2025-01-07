IPv4 Address Market Stabilizes: Insights and Trends for 2024

Report includes a mix of online and private sales. Does not include addresses from LACNIC. Some blocks may be part of a bundle with a negotiated price. Prices are reported as of the date of agreement, not transfer.

In December 2024, IPv4.Global reported a continued stabilization of IPv4 prices after a year of significant change. The monthly averages per IP address among blocks identified by CIDR notations /17-/24 remained fairly stable, fluctuating between $32 and $36 per address. Larger blocks declined dramatically during the year, falling from over $50 per address to between $32 and $34 by year-end. All block sizes’ prices converged during the fourth quarter and remained exceptionally stable at their new level.

The most significant drop occurred between July and August 2024, particularly in larger blocks such as /16, where the average price per address fell sharply from around $50 to $35. This decline reflects increased market pressure, likely driven by supply from sellers attempting to offload addresses amidst falling prices.

The fourth quarter has, however, seen steadier prices across all blocks, signaling a potential bottoming-out of the market. Buyers’ anticipation of new budgets in the upcoming fiscal year could provide upward pressure on prices, though sellers with excess inventory may continue to suppress gains. Notably, demand remains robust in North America. Perhaps as a result, ARIN prices are higher than IP addresses in other registries.

Looking ahead, the IPv4 market’s trajectory is likely to be shaped by a delicate balance between demand—driven by the continued growth of internet-connected devices—and supply dynamics, particularly as IPv6 adoption progresses. For now, the report underscores the importance of regional market trends and the interplay of supply-demand factors in shaping address pricing. Buyers with flexible timelines may find opportunities to secure blocks at favorable rates, while sellers are advised to carefully consider market timing to avoid further price erosion.