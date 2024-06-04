Home / Industry

IPv4.Global Commits to Keep Ukraine Connected

By IPv4.Global  (Sponsored Post) Premier IPv4 Broker and Online Marketplace
  • June 04, 2024
IPv4.Global, the world’s largest, most-trusted and transparent IPv4 marketplace, today announced it is a founding member and sponsor of NOGUA’s (Network Operators Group of Ukraine) first conference in Lviv, Ukraine, June 3-6, 2024.

On February 24, 2022, there was a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, destroying communication infrastructures that were essential for communication. Since then, network operators worldwide have united in a common goal: Keep Ukraine Connected.

NOGUA 2024 conference goal

NOGUA was founded to consolidate efforts and ensure the stability of communications with a focus on those cities on the frontline territories (Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhya, Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Sumy regions).

The organization’s first conference, NOGUA 2024, aims to unite Ukrainian and international communities around issues of aid to ISPs of Ukraine whose networks have been damaged and continue to be destroyed because of the war. The goal is for attendees to share experiences, talk about what happened and discuss restorations.

IPv4.Global involvement

IPv4.Global is part of a larger effort to maintain the network in Ukraine, assist the repair of the system and help the network engineers stay connected to one another to help keep communications open. NOGUA is an important part of that effort.

IPv4.Global signed on as a founding sponsor of the NOGUA 2024 conference and is the only IPv4 marketplace supporting the conference. As the largest and most transparent IPv4 marketplace in the world, IPv4.Global works in all regions worldwide and understands the meaningful impact monetization of surplus assets can have on the Ukrainian network, as well as contribute to its maintenance and growth.

“NOGUA 2024 is a giant step in the right direction, and there is still much to be done to maintain the integrity of the network,” commented Lee Howard, SVP, IPv4.Global. “IPv4.Global expects the event to be a huge success with numerous companies across several countries coming together to collaborate with the Ukrainian telecom community with a common goal of keeping Ukraine connected.”

