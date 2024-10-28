IPv4.Global Recognized with Gold Globee Business Award

BLACK FRIDAY DISCOUNT - CircleID x NordVPN

IPv4.Global wins the Gold Globee for Company of the Year at the 14th Annual 2024 Globee® Business Awards, recognized for its groundbreaking audit tool and commitment to transparency.

IPv4.Global, the world’s largest, most trusted and transparent IPv4 marketplace, was awarded a Gold Globee for Company of the Year at the prestigious 14th Annual 2024 Globee® Business Awards, with judges lauding its new “innovative” audit tool.

The Globee® Awards for Business are among the most coveted honors in the global business community. This premier international awards program recognizes and celebrates exceptional achievements across diverse categories and is open to organizations of all sizes and from all corners of the world.

IPv4.Global was recognized in the Business Products and Services category for its remarkable growth and innovation in a niche market and its commitment to delivering exceptional expertise and support in the IPv4 marketplace.

Judges noted that “IPv4.Global stood out as a pioneering player in the IPv4 marketplace, particularly due to its commitment to transparency by publicly sharing transaction pricing. This level of openness is a significant differentiator, fostering trust among users.”

“The introduction of ReView, a digital IP address audit tool, is an innovative solution that addresses inefficiencies in IPv4 address utilization,” the judges added. “By helping users identify and monetize surplus blocks, IPv4.Global enhances value for its clients and positions itself as a leader in optimizing IP address management.”

IPv4.Global distinguished itself through innovation, transparency, and leadership in a highly specialized field. Judges noted, “[t]he company’s unique approach of publicly disclosing transaction prices sets a new standard for transparency, fostering trust in the marketplace and differentiating them from competitors.”

“Being recognized as Company of the Year in the 14th Annual 2024 Globee® Business Awards is a huge accomplishment for IPv4.Global,” said Lee Howard, senior vice president of IPv4.Global. “This award reflects our dedication and commitment to transparency and innovation within the industry. Acknowledging our endeavors and continued commitment to delivering pioneering solutions and superior service to our clients will continue to fuel our growth and evolution.”

The 14th Annual 2024 Globee® Business Awards honor organizations with exemplary performance across diverse business domains. This prestigious award shines a spotlight on outstanding achievements in areas such as innovation, leadership, and customer service. Welcoming participants from startups to established corporations, the awards recognize excellence across all sectors and sizes.

San Madan, President of the Globee Awards, extended her congratulations, stating: “We are proud to honor the incredible accomplishments of this year’s winners. IPv4.Global has demonstrated leadership and innovation that truly stands out on the global stage. Congratulations to all the winners for their dedication to pushing boundaries and setting new standards of excellence.”

For more information about the Globee® Awards and the full list of winners, visit: https://globeeawards.com/business-awards/winners/.

About the Globee Awards The Globee Awards present recognition in ten programs and competitions, including the Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence, Globee® Awards for Business (International), Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Globee® Awards for Innovation (also known as Golden Bridge Awards®), Globee® Awards for Technology, Globee® Awards for Leadership, Globee® Awards for USA (previously known as Globee® Awards for American Business), and Globee® Awards for Women In Business.