IPv4 Leasing: Myths vs. Reality

IPv4 leasing sparks debate. In a recent webinar, IPXO brought together experts from Virgin Media O2 and the University of Twente to clear up common misconceptions.

IPv4 addresses remain the backbone of the internet, even as IPv6 slowly progresses. Yet the conversation around IPv4 leasing is often polarized: critics point to abuse, skeptics question sustainability, and some dismiss it altogether in anticipation of IPv6.

To cut through assumptions, IPXO hosted a webinar with Dr. Raffaele Sommese (University of Twente) and Rajiv Chandra (Virgin Media O2). They explored the evidence, the myths, and the future of leasing in an evolving internet ecosystem.

Research Insights: Abuse, Piracy, and Transparency

Dr. Sommese’s research at the University of Twente has uncovered important nuances about IPv4 leasing. His team found that leased addresses are up to 3 times more likely to be flagged on blocklists than traditional allocations. But the abuse doesn’t always start during a lease—it can linger from before or arise after an address is reassigned. This “abuse residue” complicates attribution and shows why transparency is so vital.

The Piracy Shield case in Italy offers a striking example. Rights holders can request IPs suspected of illegal streaming to be blocked. Analysis revealed that some of those addresses were leased. Once the lease ended, however, new legitimate users were still affected by the block. Without visibility into leasing timelines, innocent customers inherit penalties.

“IP leasing created a liquid market. But we need visibility so abuse can be isolated and legitimate customers aren’t harmed,” says Dr. Raffaele Sommese, Assistant Professor at the University of Twente.

This highlights the need for standardized visibility—clear records of who leases an IP, for how long, and how to contact the responsible party.

Enterprise Perspective: Why Virgin Media O2 Leases

For Virgin Media O2, the decision to lease was strategic. IPv4 addresses are valuable intangible assets. Instead of selling spare blocks, leasing offered a way to unlock value without losing long-term access.

Rajiv Chandra explained that flexibility was essential. If demand spikes, the company can reclaim resources; if not, idle addresses still generate returns. Security of supply is another driver. With IPv6 adoption moving slower than expected, holding onto IPv4 ensures the company won’t be caught short in the future.

Partnering with a trusted platform like IPXO provided additional confidence. Returned addresses come back “clean”, lowering the risk of reputational damage from blacklisting.

“Leasing helps us unlock value from unused IPs without losing long-term access. Flexibility and trusted management are critical.” says Rajiv Chandra, Finance Director at Virgin Media O2.

Busting the Myths

Myth 1: Leasing Equals Abuse

Leased space is not inherently riskier—it’s about processes. Strong KYC checks, severity-based responses (“yellow card vs. red card”), and transparent records can dramatically reduce abuse.

Myth 2: Leasing Is Unsustainable

Some registries resist leasing. But evidence suggests sustainability comes from better regulation, not prohibition. Shared KYC standards, more visible leasing data via WHOIS, APIs, or RPKI, and industry-driven best practices could reassure skeptics and elevate reputable providers.

Myth 3: IPv4 Is Dying

Despite decades of IPv6 advocacy, IPv4 continues to underpin critical infrastructure. Leasing provides a bridge strategy: supporting today’s networks while buying time for gradual IPv6 adoption, or even new networking technologies that may arrive first.

Regional Challenges: Balancing Mobility and Fairness

One recurring question is whether addresses should remain in their original RIR regions. Technically, BGP enables global use. Practically, underserved regions fear being drained of resources. The panelists agreed that balance is key: safeguards can protect vulnerable regions, while some mobility ensures resources meet market demand. Innovative ideas such as differentiated regional pricing could help preserve fairness without freezing resources.

Collaboration is Essential

A clear takeaway from the webinar is that leasing cannot succeed in silos. Research provides independent analysis, enterprises bring real-world needs, and platforms like IPXO connect the two with compliance and monitoring. This collaboration builds the trust and standards needed to make leasing both safe and sustainable.