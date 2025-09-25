IPv4.Global Relaunches ProVision Platform Backed by Hilco Global’s Proven Expertise

IPv4.Global, part of Hilco Global’s Capital Solutions division, today announced the relaunch of ProVision, the advanced network automation platform trusted by enterprises and service providers to simplify and scale critical infrastructure management. The move reflects Hilco Global’s commitment to expanding IPv4.Global’s technology capabilities and delivering innovative solutions that help organizations monetize, manage, and automate their IP resources with greater efficiency and control.

ProVision is a comprehensive, API-first, multi-tenant DDI platform that automates IP address management (IPAM), DHCP, DNS, BGP peering, and more. With its relaunch under IPv4.Global, the platform is entering a new stage of innovation—delivering greater scalability, seamless integrations, and enhanced customer support.

“ProVision has long been recognized as one of the most flexible and reliable network automation platforms available,” said Jack Hazan, Executive Director—IP Services at IPv4.Global. “We’re excited to accelerate development and expand integrations to help customers automate IPv4 and IPv6 workflows with confidence.”

The ProVision suite and services include expanded platform capabilities:

ProVision IPAM – management of overlapping/duplicate IP space with RIR/LIR integration

DHCP Controller – multi-vendor capable overlay for simple integration and provisioning

DNS Controller – multi-tenant zone and record management with overlay features and approval workflows

Global Commander – centralized overlay for cross-cloud visibility in hybrid environments with support for federated deployment models

Peering Manager – BGP session management, monitoring and automation with email and router integration

Resource Manager – metadata aware asset database allows for storage of complex data structures

REST API – API-first development with live documentation for simple integration

ManyCast DNS – end-user assistance with connection to the closest and healthiest DNS node available to help reduce latency and improve uptime

ProVision also continues to support consulting services, including data normalization, network migrations, and business process automation, making it a full-service solution for modern network operations.

The original ProVision architects and engineers have joined IPv4.Global to guide product evolution and ensure continuity for existing users:

Aaron Hughes, VP Strategic Business Development

Pete Sclafani, VP Professional Services

Bill Renner, VP Software Engineering

“By bringing the ProVision team and platform together under Hilco Global, we’re ensuring the platform grows stronger and customers benefit from sustained innovation and service,” Hazan added.

The relaunch of ProVision underscores IPv4.Global’s mission to help organizations monetize, manage, and automate their IP infrastructure. It also aligns with Hilco Global’s Capital Solutions strategy, focused on asset-based investing, private credit, and technology enablement.

Visit https://www.ipv4.global/provision to learn more or request a demo.

About Hilco Global

Hilco Global, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA, is a diversified financial services company that delivers integrated professional services and capital solutions that help clients maximize value and drive performance across the retail, commercial industrial, real estate, manufacturing, brand and intellectual property sectors, and more. Hilco Global provides a range of customized solutions to healthy, stressed, and distressed companies to resolve complex situations and enhance long-term enterprise value. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing strategic advice and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has more than 810 professionals operating on four continents. Visit www.hilcoglobal.com.