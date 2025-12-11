Home / Industry

IPv4 Prices Continue Downward Drift as Market Remains Resilient

By IPv4.Global  (Sponsored Post) Premier IPv4 Broker and Online Marketplace
  • December 11, 2025
  • Views: 268
Report includes a mix of online and private sales. Does not include addresses from LACNIC. Some blocks may be part of a bundle with a negotiated price. Prices are reported as of date of agreement, not transfer.

November 2025 Market Update from IPv4.Global: Small block prices fall further in November while demand and market fundamentals remain strong.

The latest data from IPv4.Global shows a continuation of the year-long trend: IPv4 address prices, particularly for small and medium-sized blocks, are declining gradually. According to our November 2025 report, the monthly average price per address dropped across all block sizes, with the steepest falls seen in /16 blocks, which dipped below $15 per address for the first time this year.

Notably, the price gap between smaller blocks (/22–/24) and larger allocations (/17–/19 and /20–/21) has narrowed. The smaller blocks, which previously commanded a premium due to their flexibility and accessibility, have seen sustained price erosion over the past six months. As of November, /22–/24 prices have fallen to just under $30 per address—down from nearly $35 at the start of the year.

In contrast, larger block categories, including /20–/21 and /17–/19, have seen a gentler rate of decline. This suggests a partial stabilization in that segment of the market, potentially reflecting bulk-buying demand from infrastructure providers and cloud companies seeking cost-effective address space at scale.

Despite the downward pressure on prices, underlying market dynamics remain strong. Transaction volume has held steady, and buyer interest across online and private channels continues to be robust. The persistence of demand underscores the continuing reliance on IPv4, even as IPv6 adoption inches forward.

This resilience echoes patterns observed in previous quarters. As noted in our earlier market updates, the IPv4 market has consistently shown that lower prices do not equate to weak fundamentals. Rather, the data suggests that the market is undergoing a slow correction as buyers adjust expectations and sellers compete in a more price-sensitive environment.

Looking ahead, the modest convergence in price points across block sizes could signal more competitive dynamics in early 2026. While volatility may persist, the combination of stable demand and easing prices suggests a healthy, functioning market—albeit one facing long-term pressure from the eventual transition to IPv6.

For more insights, view our previous reports on CircleID and IPv4.Global.

NORDVPN DISCOUNT - CircleID x NordVPN
Get NordVPN  [74% +3 extra months, from $2.99/month]
By IPv4.Global, Premier IPv4 Broker and Online Marketplace

IPv4.Global by Hilco Streambank helps companies with IPv4 addresses to sell, find companies who need to buy IPv4 addresses. Our business is founded on the belief that the transaction that yields mutual satisfaction is worth pursuing. We customize solutions that work for both buyers and sellers and help evaluate options for acquiring the IP addresses you need, given your Regional Internet Registry requirements.

 Visit Page

Filed Under

Comments

Commenting is not available in this channel entry.
CircleID Newsletter The Weekly Wrap

More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

Related

Topics

DNS Security

Sponsored byWhoisXML API

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

Brand Protection

Sponsored byCSC

New TLDs

Sponsored byRadix

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

DNS

Sponsored byDNIB.com

IPv4 Markets

Sponsored byIPv4.Global

View All Topics