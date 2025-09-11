2025 IPv4 Price Trends and 2026 Predictions

Through 2024, IPv4 leasing stayed steady at about $0.50 per IP per month, even as purchase prices diverged by block size. Large blocks (like /16) corrected notably while smaller blocks (/20 - /24) remained comparatively firm. That spread reflected shifting enterprise behavior (more surgical allocations, less speculative buying) and the resilience of subscription-like leasing in unstable conditions.

The result: by the end of 2024, the lease market looked boring, but in a good way. Predictable pricing, steady take-up, and platform-level quality controls (including abuse handling, KYC, and reputation tooling) supported consistent utilization and reduced downside risk compared to outright purchase.

What changed in 2025 so far (Q1-Q3)

In 2025, IPv4 leasing prices eased slightly, but overall utilization on the IPXO platform remained strong. Over the last 90 days, the average leasing rate was $0.40 per IP, with utilization above 80%. This shows that demand hasn’t disappeared; buyers have become more price-conscious, and supply is allocated more efficiently through other leasing platforms.

At the same time, purchase market volatility continued. A key milestone was reached in June 2025, when the/16 block price dropped below $20 per IP for the first time since 2019. For many CFOs, this highlights that purchasing IPv4 addresses remains a capital-intensive and timing-sensitive decision, particularly for large block acquisitions.

Despite pricing shifts, macro demand drivers remain strong. The rapid growth of AI data collection, cloud infrastructure, and IoT workloads continues to fuel the need for routable IPv4 addresses, both at the network edge and within hybrid architectures. While global IPv6 adoption is progressing, it isn’t advancing fast enough to significantly reduce IPv4 demand soon, keeping IPv4 leasing highly relevant across regions and use cases.

Pricing benchmarks by region (2025)

IPXO’s live dashboard remains the best pulse-check for leasing levels across RIRs. Current platform-wide averages are $0.40/IP (last 90 days), with utilization ~80%. Regional spreads continue to reflect policy, scarcity, and demand dynamics:

APNIC (Asia-Pacific): Still commands a premium when supply is tight; policy posture historically limits broad monetization (except legacy), which constrains liquid supply and props up lease rates.

RIPE NCC & ARIN: Deep, liquid supply and active monetization keep pricing orderly; these regions traditionally anchor global averages on platforms like IPXO. (Use IPXO Market Stats for weekly deltas.)

LACNIC & AFRINIC: Competitive pricing with pockets of variance tied to local policy, geolocation needs, and sector-specific demand.

Emerging factors shaping price in 2025

Policy gating and RIR nuance. Where leasing is constrained or administratively discouraged, price premia persist because holders are less willing/able to monetize directly. APNIC’s stance (e.g., addresses tied to connectivity services, limited leasing structures) is a classic example that affects supply dynamics.

IPv6 progress, but not consistency. Annual IPv6 growth continues; however, most organizations still require dual-stack or v4 reachability for customers, third-party integrations, and email deliverability, supporting ongoing IPv4 leasing demand into 2026.

Abuse automation and reputation quality. A trustworthy market matters. IPXO’s automation handles ~97.7% of abuse cases, and the incident mix (spam, brute force, DMCA, etc.) is published with shares by type. Better automated remediation means fewer sustained blocklist events, which means more stable lease pricing.

Block-size strategies. On the buy side, 2025 shows the widest divergence between large blocks (/16 and bigger) and mid/smaller blocks (/17—/24). That divergence encourages enterprises to lease tactically (right-sizing by region and project) instead of buying at scale and carrying depreciation risk.

What the future holds, going from 2025 into 2026

Looking ahead, IPv4 leasing prices are expected to remain strong despite some fluctuations in the purchase market. Based on data from IPXO Market Stats and global RIR policy trends, the leasing price range is expected to remain around $0.38 to $0.45 per IP throughout most of 2026. However, the APNIC region may continue to experience higher prices above $0.60 per IP due to limited supply.

Pricing volatility will largely depend on regional policy changes. If leasing restrictions in markets like APNIC are relaxed, premium prices may decline, while tighter policies in other regions could lead to localized price increases. Demand for small IPv4 blocks, particularly /24 to /22 subnets, is expected to remain steady thanks to their flexibility for geotargeting, compliance, and efficient network scaling.

Additionally, the growing adoption of AI workloads and IoT deployments will continue to increase the need for routable IPv4 space, keeping utilization rates above 80% on platforms like IPXO. Meanwhile, the slow rollout of IPv6—with global adoption still below 50%—will maintain upward pressure on IPv4 leasing prices, making IPv4 a strategic necessity for most operators in the coming years.