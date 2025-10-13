RIR Gainers and Leakers: How Policy Choices Shape the Future of the IPv4 Ecosystem

|
The Regional Internet Registries (RIRs) were designed to manage Internet number resources fairly, regionally, and through community consensus. Yet transfer statistics tell a different story: some registries are becoming net gainers of IPv4 addresses, while others are steadily leaking resources into the global market.
This imbalance is not just a matter of accounting. It reveals how policy choices, fee structures, and community dynamics shape the incentives driving IPv4 transfers. The sustainability of the RIR system may depend on recognizing—and adapting to—these emerging realities.
Over the past three years, RIPE NCC has consistently gained millions of IPv4 addresses while ARIN, APNIC, and more recently LACNIC, have leaked supply. Several factors explain RIPE’s unique position:
The result is that RIPE has become the global center of IPv4 liquidity. Hyperscalers, notably Microsoft, have favored RIPE for large-scale acquisitions because it combines speed, low costs, and legal clarity. Leasing markets also thrive, creating secondary revenue streams for holders.
In contrast, ARIN remains burdened by needs-based justification and size-based fees that escalate sharply with larger blocks. APNIC has imposed restrictions on its “final /8” pool and high membership costs, discouraging speculative holdings.
For years, LACNIC maintained neutrality in address transfers. But in 2025, it became a net leaker, losing more than three million IPv4 addresses—the steepest single-year outflow on record.
The reason is clear: LACNIC’s strict prohibition on leasing and size-based fee model made surplus addresses liabilities rather than assets. Large members facing growing costs and limited monetization options chose to exit, moving resources to more flexible regions like RIPE.
This episode underscores a key lesson: rigid policy can backfire, triggering the very instability it aims to prevent.
AFRINIC is the only registry that does not support inter-RIR transfers, cutting itself off from the global IPv4 economy. Combined with years of governance crises, lawsuits, and board suspensions, the region has become effectively irrelevant for large-scale acquisitions.
Even with moderate fees, AFRINIC is viewed as a dead end. Resources there are considered stranded assets—unattractive to hyperscalers, telcos, or enterprises. The result is a stagnant, inward-looking market with little hope of revival without major reform.
Fee Models: Incentives in Disguise
The way RIRs charge for membership is more than accounting—it directly shapes market behavior.
This divergence explains why large holders migrate to RIPE while smaller networks in ARIN or APNIC often stay put. In LACNIC, the exponential growth of fees at higher tiers made it one of the most expensive regions for big operators, accelerating the 2025 outflows.
For operators, these differences are not theoretical—they define real-world strategy.
The net result: RIPE encourages accumulation and leasing, while other RIRs create exit incentives for large holders.
The financial stability of RIRs depends heavily on their revenue models.
In ARIN and APNIC, 10—20% attrition among top-tier members could wipe out millions in annual revenue. In LACNIC and AFRINIC, even smaller shocks would be destabilizing given their limited budgets.
Compounding the issue is policy inertia. RIR communities are aging, with few new participants joining policy forums. Without renewal, bold reforms are unlikely. Governance disputes, as seen in AFRINIC, further erode trust.
The danger is a feedback loop:
Once this cycle begins, it is difficult to reverse.
To avoid long-term instability, RIRs must evolve beyond their traditional role as custodians of scarce resources. Several steps are essential:
Transfer statistics show a clear reality: RIPE is the consistent net gainer, while ARIN, APNIC, and now LACNIC leak supply year after year. AFRINIC remains cut off entirely.
These trends are not accidents—they are the predictable outcomes of policy, fee models, and governance choices. If left unchecked, they threaten the financial stability of registries and the balance of the global IPv4 ecosystem.
The path forward is clear. RIRs must modernize their technology, harmonize their compliance processes, and renew their communities. Only then can they remain sustainable and relevant in an internet that demands flexibility, transparency, and trust.
