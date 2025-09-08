Home / Industry

Resilient Demand and Price Stability Mark IPv4 Market in August

By IPv4.Global  (Sponsored Post) Premier IPv4 Broker and Online Marketplace
  • September 08, 2025
  • Views: 3,289
Report includes a mix of online and private sales. Does not include addresses from LACNIC. Some blocks may be part of a bundle with a negotiated price. Prices are reported as of date of agreement, not transfer.

The IPv4 market continues to demonstrate healthy activity as August figures point to sustained transaction volume and steady pricing across most block sizes. Buyers and sellers alike remain engaged, with pricing dynamics showing signs of alignment across the spectrum.

Medium-sized blocks (/17-/18) saw a modest price correction, bringing them closer in line with the pricing of larger /16 blocks. This narrowing gap may suggest increased flexibility among sellers and greater affordability for buyers seeking operational scale. Meanwhile, smaller blocks (/22-/24) continued to show price stability, reflecting consistent demand from organizations with more targeted network needs.

The market’s resilience is further underscored by robust sales activity, as noted in the recent report. Despite adjustments in some pricing segments, the overall volume of transactions remains strong—a clear signal that IPv4 assets continue to be a vital component of network planning strategies.

Price adjustments in select block sizes are not unexpected. Rather, they reflect a maturing market responding to increased supply and evolving buyer preferences. As highlighted in earlier analysis, a rise in available inventory—particularly among larger blocks—has provided buyers with more options, encouraging competitive pricing without dampening demand.

As we approach the final quarter of 2025, the market remains well-positioned for continued growth and stability. With IPv4 address space still essential for bridging the gap to IPv6 adoption, the enduring demand seen across sectors reinforces the market’s importance. Buyers are active, pricing is adjusting constructively, and the marketplace remains dynamic—a promising outlook for participants on both sides of the table.

NORDVPN DISCOUNT - CircleID x NordVPN
Get NordVPN  [74% +3 extra months, from $2.99/month]
By IPv4.Global, Premier IPv4 Broker and Online Marketplace

IPv4.Global by Hilco Streambank helps companies with IPv4 addresses to sell, find companies who need to buy IPv4 addresses. Our business is founded on the belief that the transaction that yields mutual satisfaction is worth pursuing. We customize solutions that work for both buyers and sellers and help evaluate options for acquiring the IP addresses you need, given your Regional Internet Registry requirements.

 Visit Page

Filed Under

Comments

Commenting is not available in this channel entry.
CircleID Newsletter The Weekly Wrap

More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

Related

Topics

IPv4 Markets

Sponsored byIPv4.Global

DNS Security

Sponsored byWhoisXML API

Brand Protection

Sponsored byCSC

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

New TLDs

Sponsored byRadix

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

DNS

Sponsored byDNIB.com

View All Topics