Home / News

Study Finds IPv6 Adoption Exposes More Residential Devices to Unsolicited Traffic

By CircleID Reporter
  • September 18, 2025, 8:16 am PDT
  • Views: 583
  • Add Comment
Exposure of internal devices in IPv6 home networks. Predictable addresses like ::1 are easily scanned, exposing in-home devices to unsolicited traffic. (Illustration adapted from “Where Have All the Firewalls Gone?”).

The global shift from IPv4 to IPv6, long championed for expanding address space, is inadvertently weakening a quiet but effective defence in residential cybersecurity. A recent academic study titled “Where Have All the Firewalls Gone?” finds that the disappearance of Network Address Translation (NAT) in IPv6 networks has exposed millions of household devices—ranging from printers to smart lights—to unsolicited internet traffic, raising the spectre of more potent IoT botnets.

NAT, a staple of IPv4 networks, acts as an unintentional firewall, blocking inbound connections unless explicitly permitted by users. With IPv6, each device can possess a globally routable address, eliminating the need for NAT and, in many cases, this protective buffer. Researchers from Johns Hopkins, the University of Maryland, and San Diego State University conducted the largest measurement of residential IPv6 exposure to date, scanning over two million network prefixes to assess vulnerability.

Device exposure: Their findings are concerning. Of the 66.9 million IPv6 addresses that responded to their scans, 14 million were internal devices within residential networks—devices that, under IPv4’s NAT regime, would likely have been shielded. Notably, services such as Telnet, FTP, and even Apple’s iPhone-Sync were accessible directly, often without the user’s knowledge. A striking 8.6% of internally responding IPv6 devices ran at least one exposed network service.

Monitoring gap: What makes the situation more worrying is that IPv6 traffic appears to be less monitored than its IPv4 counterpart. The researchers’ IPv4 scans frequently triggered intrusion detection systems within minutes. Their IPv6 scans, despite being similarly aggressive, went unnoticed. This monitoring gap may offer would-be attackers an easier path through the IPv6 ecosystem.

Low barrier: The team also demonstrated that sophisticated AI techniques are not required to find vulnerable IPv6 targets. A simple scanning approach, feasible even for low-powered IoT devices, was enough to locate millions of accessible endpoints. This implies that the next wave of botnets could become significantly more virulent simply by going where defences are weakest.

Despite the bleak outlook, the authors suggest that not all is lost. Most exposure stems from default configurations on consumer-grade routers, some of which allow unsolicited inbound traffic. Stronger default firewall settings, better vendor practices, and more vigilant monitoring of IPv6 networks could stem the tide.

NORDVPN DISCOUNT - CircleID x NordVPN
Get NordVPN  [74% +3 extra months, from $2.99/month]
By CircleID Reporter

CircleID’s internal staff reporting on news tips and developing stories. Do you have information the professional Internet community should be aware of? Contact us.

 Visit Page

Filed Under

Comments

Comment Title:

  Notify me of follow-up comments

We encourage you to post comments and engage in discussions that advance this post through relevant opinion, anecdotes, links and data. If you see a comment that you believe is irrelevant or inappropriate, you can report it using the link at the end of each comment. Views expressed in the comments do not represent those of CircleID. For more information on our comment policy, see Codes of Conduct.

CircleID Newsletter The Weekly Wrap

More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

Related

Topics

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

DNS Security

Sponsored byWhoisXML API

New TLDs

Sponsored byRadix

DNS

Sponsored byDNIB.com

Brand Protection

Sponsored byCSC

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

IPv4 Markets

Sponsored byIPv4.Global

View All Topics