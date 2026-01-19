Home / News

The Internet’s Address Crisis: IPv4 Stalls, IPv6 Stagnates

By CircleID Reporter
  • January 19, 2026, 12:18 pm PST
  • Views: 409
  • Add Comment

As the world enters 2026, the global pool of IPv4 addresses—once thought finite—continues to support a growing Internet, albeit with creative patchwork. In his latest report, Geoff Huston examines how the exhaustion of IPv4 has been mitigated not by mass IPv6 adoption, as once hoped, but through increasingly dense reuse and trading of existing addresses.

NAT workaround: Despite predictions made decades ago that IPv4’s 4.3 billion addresses would be insufficient, clever engineering has prolonged its lifespan. Network Address Translation (NAT) has allowed billions of devices to share limited public IPs, effectively delaying the urgency for IPv6 deployment. However, Huston warns that this workaround may not scale forever, raising the spectre of a fragmented network if global interoperability breaks down.

Market shifts: In 2025, the number of allocated IPv4 addresses actually declined slightly—by just 0.01%—to 3.687 billion. Meanwhile, the IPv4 transfer market remains active, though recent price drops suggest dwindling demand. The average price per IPv4 address fell to $22 in late 2025, with lows hitting $9, reversing the sharp inflation seen between 2015 and 2021.

Reuse dominance: Most address transfers now involve blocks first allocated over a decade ago. Newer allocations are rare, and only APNIC and AFRINIC retain modest pools of unallocated addresses. Reuse and redistribution, not new supply, now dominate the market.

While IPv6 adoption remains slow, commercial and operational pressures may eventually push networks to shift. Yet Huston’s outlook is cautious: “My personal opinion lies in a future of highly fragmented networks,” he writes, suggesting the age of a universally connected Internet may be waning.

NORDVPN DISCOUNT - CircleID x NordVPN
Get NordVPN  [74% +3 extra months, from $2.99/month]
By CircleID Reporter

CircleID’s internal staff reporting on news tips and developing stories. Do you have information the professional Internet community should be aware of? Contact us.

 Visit Page

Filed Under

Comments

Comment Title:

  Notify me of follow-up comments

We encourage you to post comments and engage in discussions that advance this post through relevant opinion, anecdotes, links and data. If you see a comment that you believe is irrelevant or inappropriate, you can report it using the link at the end of each comment. Views expressed in the comments do not represent those of CircleID. For more information on our comment policy, see Codes of Conduct.

CircleID Newsletter The Weekly Wrap

More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

Related

Topics

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

New TLDs

Sponsored byRadix

DNS

Sponsored byDNIB.com

Brand Protection

Sponsored byCSC

IPv4 Markets

Sponsored byIPv4.Global

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

DNS Security

Sponsored byWhoisXML API

View All Topics