Call for Participation - ICANN DNSSEC and Security Workshop for the ICANN 85 Community Forum

Are you doing something interesting with DNS, DNSSEC, or routing security that you would like to share with the larger DNS community at the ICANN 85 meeting in March 2026?
If you are interested in participating, please send a brief (1-3 sentences) description of your proposed presentation to [email protected] by 30 January 2026. Presentations can be delivered in person in Mumbai or remotely via Zoom.
In cooperation with the ICANN Security and Stability Advisory Committee (SSAC), we are planning a DNSSEC and Security Workshop for the ICANN85 Community Forum which will be held as a hybrid meeting from 07-12 March 2026 in Mumbai, India, at the Jio World Convention Centre in India Standard Time IST (UTC+5:30). This workshop date will be determined once ICANN creates a block schedule for us to follow; we will then request a specific day and time. The DNSSEC and Security Workshop has been a part of ICANN meetings for several years and has provided a forum for both experienced participants and newcomers to meet, present and discuss current and future DNSSEC deployments. For reference, the most recent session was held at the ICANN84 Annual General Meeting on Wednesday, 29 October 2025. The presentations and transcripts are available at: https://icann84.sched.com/.
The DNSSEC Workshop Program Committee is developing a program for the upcoming meeting. Proposals will be considered for the following topic areas and included if space permits. In addition, we welcome suggestions for additional topics either for inclusion in the ICANN85 workshop, or for consideration for future workshops.
For this panel, we are seeking participation from those who have been involved in DNSSEC deployment as well as from those who have not deployed DNSSEC but who have a keen interest in the challenges and benefits of deployment, including Root Key Signing Key (KSK) rollover activities and plans.
Now that DNSSEC has become an operational norm for many registries, registrars, and ISPs, what have we learned about how we manage DNSSEC?
Activities and issues related to DNSSEC in the DNS Root Zone are also desired.
The program committee is seeking input from those that are interested in implementation of DNSSEC but have general or particular concerns with DNSSEC. In particular, we are seeking input from individuals that would be willing to participate in a panel that would discuss questions of the following nature:
We invite presentations on DNS, DNSSEC, routing and other topics that could affect the security and/or stability of the Internet.
Thank you on behalf of the DNSSEC Workshop Program Committee:
Gautam Akiwate, Stanford University
Steve Crocker, Edgemoor Research Institute
Mark Elkins
Layal Jebran, Moubarmij
Ram Mohan, Identity Digital
Russ Mundy, Tislabs
Peter Thomassen, deSEC
Yoshiro Yoneya
Dan York, Internet Society
