Call for Participation - ICANN DNSSEC and Security Workshop for the ICANN 85 Community Forum

Are you doing something interesting with DNS, DNSSEC, or routing security that you would like to share with the larger DNS community at the ICANN 85 meeting in March 2026?

If you are interested in participating, please send a brief (1-3 sentences) description of your proposed presentation to [email protected] by 30 January 2026. Presentations can be delivered in person in Mumbai or remotely via Zoom.

In cooperation with the ICANN Security and Stability Advisory Committee (SSAC), we are planning a DNSSEC and Security Workshop for the ICANN85 Community Forum which will be held as a hybrid meeting from 07-12 March 2026 in Mumbai, India, at the Jio World Convention Centre in India Standard Time IST (UTC+5:30). This workshop date will be determined once ICANN creates a block schedule for us to follow; we will then request a specific day and time. The DNSSEC and Security Workshop has been a part of ICANN meetings for several years and has provided a forum for both experienced participants and newcomers to meet, present and discuss current and future DNSSEC deployments. For reference, the most recent session was held at the ICANN84 Annual General Meeting on Wednesday, 29 October 2025. The presentations and transcripts are available at: https://icann84.sched.com/.

The DNSSEC Workshop Program Committee is developing a program for the upcoming meeting. Proposals will be considered for the following topic areas and included if space permits. In addition, we welcome suggestions for additional topics either for inclusion in the ICANN85 workshop, or for consideration for future workshops.

1. Global DNSSEC Activities Panel

For this panel, we are seeking participation from those who have been involved in DNSSEC deployment as well as from those who have not deployed DNSSEC but who have a keen interest in the challenges and benefits of deployment, including Root Key Signing Key (KSK) rollover activities and plans.

2. DNSSEC Best Practice

Now that DNSSEC has become an operational norm for many registries, registrars, and ISPs, what have we learned about how we manage DNSSEC?

What are current best practices around key rollovers?

What about algorithm rollovers?

Do you use and support DNSKEY Algorithms 13-17?

How often do you review your disaster-recovery procedures?

Is there operational familiarity within your customer support teams?

What operational statistics have been gathered about DNSSEC?

Are experiences being documented in the form of best practices, or something similar, for transfer of signed zones?

Activities and issues related to DNSSEC in the DNS Root Zone are also desired.

3. DNSSEC Deployment Challenges

The program committee is seeking input from those that are interested in implementation of DNSSEC but have general or particular concerns with DNSSEC. In particular, we are seeking input from individuals that would be willing to participate in a panel that would discuss questions of the following nature:

Are there any policies directly or indirectly impeding your DNSSEC deployment? (e.g.,RRR model, CDS/CDNSKEY automation)

What are your most significant concerns with DNSSEC, (e.g., complexity, training, implementation, operation, etc.)

What do you expect DNSSEC to provide and what does it not deliver?

What do you see as the most important trade-offs in deploying (or not deploying) DNSSEC?

4. Security Panel

We invite presentations on DNS, DNSSEC, routing and other topics that could affect the security and/or stability of the Internet.

Especially interested in implementation issues, challenges, opportunities, and best practices related to:

Emerging threats that could impact the security and/or stability of the Internet

DoH and DoT

RPKI (Resource Public Key Infrastructure)

BGP routing and secure implementations

MANRS (Mutually Agreed Norms for Routing Security)

Browser security – DNS, DNSSEC, DoH

Email and DNS-related security – DMARC, DKIM, TLSA, etc…

If you are interested in participating, please send a brief (1-3 sentences) description of your proposed presentation to [email protected] by 30 January 2026.

Thank you on behalf of the DNSSEC Workshop Program Committee:

Gautam Akiwate, Stanford University

Steve Crocker, Edgemoor Research Institute

Mark Elkins

Layal Jebran, Moubarmij

Ram Mohan, Identity Digital

Russ Mundy, Tislabs

Peter Thomassen, deSEC

Yoshiro Yoneya

Dan York, Internet Society