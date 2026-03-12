ICANN Probes “Parked Domains” and Zero-Click Redirects Amid Growing Internet Governance Concerns

The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) has begun examining the widespread practice of “parked” domain names and so-called zero-click redirection, highlighting mounting concerns about transparency and consumer protection across the domain-name system.

Parked domains—web addresses registered but not actively developed—often display advertising or automatically redirect visitors elsewhere. While such practices have long been part of the digital advertising ecosystem, ICANN says the increasing use of automated redirection raises questions about how domains are monetised and whether users are being misled.

Redirect concerns: In particular, ICANN is studying “zero-click” redirection, a process in which visitors are silently routed to another website without interacting with the page. These redirects typically occur through behind-the-scenes scripts or DNS configurations. Critics argue that the technique can obscure where internet traffic is ultimately directed, making it difficult for regulators, users and cybersecurity experts to trace the path of online activity.

The organisation’s review forms part of a broader effort to better understand the scale and impact of such practices. Parked domains are estimated to account for a substantial portion of the global domain-name market, often used by investors or companies holding unused addresses. However, the monetisation strategies attached to them—particularly automated traffic redirection—may create risks ranging from deceptive advertising to abuse of domain infrastructure.

Exploratory study: ICANN emphasises that its current work is exploratory rather than regulatory. The goal is to collect data, identify how these systems operate, and determine whether additional policy discussions are needed within the internet-governance community.

Governance pressures: The inquiry also reflects wider tensions over accountability in the online ecosystem. As advertising networks, domain investors and infrastructure providers increasingly rely on automated systems to capture web traffic, governance bodies face pressure to ensure that the domain-name system remains transparent and trustworthy.

Whether ICANN ultimately introduces new policy measures remains uncertain. Nevertheless, its investigation signals that practices once viewed as routine features of the internet’s commercial underpinnings may soon receive closer scrutiny.