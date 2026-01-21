Why Universities Should Monetize Their IP Addresses Instead of Selling

|
During the Internet’s early years, academic institutions received generous allocations of IP addresses. As a result, universities today possess an unexpectedly valuable asset class—IPv4 addresses. These digital resources have evolved from mere administrative utilities into strategic financial assets worth billions collectively.
And yet, decades later, many of these IP blocks are still held by academic institutions—quietly powering campuses, research networks, or simply lying dormant, underutilized, and hidden from public awareness.
An interesting webinar I hosted with the internet pioneer and innovator Steve Crocker, “IPXO Webinar | Evolving standards for Internet Registration Data: Challenges and Opportunities,” outlines the significance of internet growth and sustainability, highlighting these often-overlooked digital assets.
As IPv4 scarcity intensifies and market prices continue climbing, many academic institutions face mounting pressure to liquidate these assets for immediate financial gain.
This pressure has already yielded results. MIT, which once controlled the entire 18.0.0.0/8 block containing over 16 million addresses, sold half its allocation to Amazon Web Services in 2017. USC similarly transferred its 128.125.0.0/16 block to Amazon. These transactions represent a growing trend of universities converting digital infrastructure into one-time financial windfalls.
However, this approach may not fully grasp the nature of these assets and their potential for long-term value. Instead of considering permanent transfers, universities could benefit from embracing IPv4 monetization through leasing, thereby generating sustainable revenue streams while preserving ownership of their digital heritage.
When we consider the architects of the early internet, universities stand prominently alongside research labs and defence agencies. IPv4 addresses were initially distributed during the rapid expansion of the Internet in the late 1980s and early 1990s, when universities were at the forefront of internet research and implementation.
This early involvement led to substantial allocations of IPv4 blocks to academic institutions, classified primarily based on institutional size and networking needs:
Today, some of the world’s most prestigious universities control substantial IPv4 resources:
These institutions were not just consumers of internet resources—they were core contributors to its architecture, resilience, and growth. Their networks formed the backbone of global academic collaboration through initiatives like Internet2, regional research and education networks (RENs), and cross-border science infrastructure.
Selling IPv4 addresses might appear financially attractive in the short term. Current market rates value each IPv4 address up to $50, creating the potential for multi-million dollar transactions, particularly for institutions holding /16 blocks (65,536 addresses) or larger.
However, this short-term approach may compromise long-term strategic flexibility and sustainable revenue generation. Once these digital assets are sold, they are permanently removed—an irreversible choice that may appear sensible in the moment, yet could be deemed shortsighted when considering the decades-long mission of academic institutions.
The CAIDA research center’s study “Sublet Your Subnet” demonstrates the compelling alternative: monetization through leasing. This approach generates continuous revenue streams rather than one-time payments, transforming static assets into perpetual funding sources for academic initiatives.
The strategic advantages of leasing over selling are substantial and multifaceted:
The reasons are multifaceted: from the high cost of upgrading legacy systems and the lack of immediate ROI, to inconsistent support from service providers and application ecosystems. Academic institutions, in particular, often lack the budgetary or operational flexibility to overhaul deeply embedded IPv4-based infrastructure.
These challenges were explored in depth during another IPXO webinar, “IPv6: The Future is Here—But Why Are We Still Stuck in the Past?”, where experts from Telus, RIPE NCC, and AMS-IX highlighted why IPv6 still struggles to gain ground, despite being technically superior.
The persistence of IPv4 reinforces the importance of treating IPv4 as a long-term asset—one that can be responsibly monetized while institutions gradually evolve toward dual-stack or full IPv6 environments.
Universities have always balanced immediate needs with long-term mission fulfilment. The decision to sell IPv4 addresses raises fundamental questions about digital infrastructure strategies:
Once sold, these resources will likely never return to academic control. This is particularly problematic for institutions that still operate IPv4-based systems or rely on reputation and security mechanisms tied to long-held address blocks.
Rather than permanently transferring their digital heritage, universities should leverage automated leasing platforms to transform dormant IPv4 assets into consistent revenue generators. This approach combines financial pragmatism with strategic foresight—generating ongoing funding for academic initiatives while preserving long-term control over critical digital resources.
Academic institutions, heavily reliant on existing IPv4-based infrastructures, face significant hurdles in transitioning entirely to IPv6. Consequently, IPv4 will remain strategically relevant for the foreseeable future.
Monetizing IPv4 addresses ensures institutions maintain continuous, stable revenue streams while transitioning gradually towards IPv6, avoiding operational disruption and excessive capital expenditures.
This model enables institutions to:
To sum up, the IP addresses silently powering university networks aren’t just technical resources—they’re artifacts of academia’s pivotal role in creating the Internet. By choosing monetization over selling, institutions can honor that legacy while funding the innovations that will shape our digital future.
As academic budgets face growing pressures and digital transformation accelerates, the strategic management of IPv4 assets represents a rare opportunity to transform legacy infrastructure into sustainable funding sources. The universities that recognize this potential will gain significant advantages in both financial stability and digital capability for decades to come.
