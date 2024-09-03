Deadline of September 6 for Grant Funding for Internet Exchange Points (IXPs)

If you operate an Internet Exchange Point (IXP) or are interested in creating one, the Internet Society has a “Sustainable Peering Infrastructure” funding program that is open for applications until this Friday, September 6, 2024.

Funding will specifically support:

Existing IXPs that need additional funding to grow or become sustainable

Organizations that hope to build a new IXP

Entities that work with local communities to improve peering and infrastructure

Entities that provide a positive contribution to the entire IXP ecosystem

Grant funds from USD $5,000 up to $50,000 are open to all regions and are available to assist in equipment purchases (switches, optic modules, servers, and routers), training, capacity building, and community development. Applications are accepted from 1 July to 6 September 2024. Details about eligibility, selection criteria, and more are available at: https://www.internetsociety.org/funding-areas/sustainable-peering-ixp/

All applications for funding must be submitted online in English through the Internet Society Foundation’s grants management system. For further inquiries about this grant program or the application process, email [email protected].

The Internet Society has a rich history of building Internet infrastructure like IXPs and working with local and regional communities to create a thriving Internet ecosystem that keeps Internet traffic local, reduces costs, sparks development, and improves the quality of Internet services. We aim through this grant program to further interconnect the global network of networks - please do consider applying!