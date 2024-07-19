Home / News

Global IT Outage Disrupts Airlines, Businesses, and Hospitals

By CircleID Reporter
  • July 19, 2024, 12:23 pm PDT
  • Views: 1,097
  • Add Comment

A massive IT glitch originating from a software update by cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike has caused significant disruptions worldwide, impacting airlines, businesses, medical facilities, and broadcasters. The issue, identified as a faulty update in Microsoft cloud services, led to widespread outages early Friday.

CrowdStrike, responsible for the problematic update, confirmed it was not a cyberattack but a technical error. While some systems automatically recovered after a subsequent fix, others required manual intervention, leading to ongoing delays.

Airlines and airports grounded: The glitch grounded numerous flights globally, with major carriers like American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines issuing ground stops. Delta implemented a “global ground stop,” affecting flights as far as Japan. Over half of the U.S.‘s 1,352 flight delays and cancellations before 8 a.m. ET were attributed to this issue, according to FlightAware.

CrowdStrike’s CEO, George Kurtz, apologized for the disruptions, noting that recovery might take time for some systems. He assured that their team had rectified the issue and were identifying the source of the malfunction.

Airports in Europe, including Berlin’s Brandenburg and Spain’s Aena-managed airports, reported delays due to the outage. Budget airlines in South Korea and Sydney Airport also faced technical problems. Paris airports experienced delays, but operations for the upcoming Olympics remained largely unaffected.

Widespread impact on businesses and services: In the UK, the London Stock Exchange halted its regulatory news service, and train operators faced cancellations. The National Health Service reported global IT issues affecting GP appointments and patient records, though emergency services remained operational. Israel’s hospitals, too, were impacted, with most reverting to manual operations.

Media outlets were not spared, with NBC News, Sky News, and Australian broadcasters experiencing disruptions.

The incident underscores the fragility of global IT infrastructure and the far-reaching consequences of such technical failures.

By CircleID Reporter

CircleID’s internal staff reporting on news tips and developing stories. Do you have information the professional Internet community should be aware of? Contact us.

Visit Page

Filed Under

Comments

Comment Title:

  Notify me of follow-up comments

We encourage you to post comments and engage in discussions that advance this post through relevant opinion, anecdotes, links and data. If you see a comment that you believe is irrelevant or inappropriate, you can report it using the link at the end of each comment. Views expressed in the comments do not represent those of CircleID. For more information on our comment policy, see Codes of Conduct.

CircleID Newsletter The Weekly Wrap

More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

VINTON CERF
Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Related

Topics

Brand Protection

Sponsored byCSC

Threat Intelligence

Sponsored byWhoisXML API

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

DNS

Sponsored byDNIB.com

New TLDs

Sponsored byRadix

IPv4 Markets

Sponsored byIPv4.Global

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

View All Topics